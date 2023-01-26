ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The ‘Must Visit’ Brewery in Iowa Will Surprise You

Breweries in some places are a dime a dozen these days, but there are still a wide variety of amazing and unique watering holes across the state of Iowa and the Midwest in general. A recent article from Farandwide.com chronicled the 'must-visit' breweries in each and every state, and a...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?

We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
15 Pieces of Advice For People Moving to Minnesota

I've lived in Minnesota my entire life, and so have my parents and grandparents. I'm a thoroughbred Minnesotan and I love this state with my whole heart. If you are new to the state, welcome! What took you so long to get here, did you see any deer on the way up, can I get you a beer? Our great state has a lot going on and can take some adjusting to, especially if you are moving from a place that is not in the Midwest. Here is my best advice for people that are new to the state (they can also serve as friendly reminders for people that have been here forever and need a refresher after being stuck in quarantine for so long):
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]

A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
Minnesota House Passes Driver’s License for All Bill

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota House passed a bill Monday night that allows undocumented Minnesota residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license. The legislation dubbed the “Driver’s License for All Bill,” passed the House on a 69-60 vote. The bill eliminates a requirement to show documents that prove a lawful presence in the U.S. to get a driver’s license.
Exquisite Illinois Home Has Epic Garage for Car Enthusiast

This 7-acre estate has everything you would want including a garage for the car addict in your family. Listed for $1,750,000 this Marine Illinois home (just outside of St. Louis) is a dream home for someone looking for space. The home sits on 7 acres and has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms plus a pool house. However, the best part about this home is not the size of the pool but the size of the garage. The custom garage is located in the pool house which features a living room, a small kitchen, and bathrooms. The garage features also an inground lift, paint booth, wash station, air compressor & more!
12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois

I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
