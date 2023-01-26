Read full article on original website
Vermillion South Dakota ‘Safe Ride’ Bus Involved in Accident
Apparently, even the Safe Ride bus isn't completely safe from accidents these days. Just ask the folks down in Vermillion, South Dakota. One of their city's Safe Ride busses was involved in a hit-and-run accident during the early morning hours of Saturday, (January 28). Dakota News Now is reporting that...
Ohio couple who survived Blizzard of ’78 discuss their ordeal
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
Winter conditions believed to have played role in Ohio 7 crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Steubenville Post confirmed a single-vehicle crash occurred in Mingo Junction around 6 Tuesday morning. A driver was travelling near the New Alexandria-Springfield exit when the vehicle crashed into a guardrail. Authorities said the driver had a few minor injuries...
Neighbor's Battle Over Cleveland Heights Couple's Backyard Pizza Oven Goes to Trial This Week — and Sets a Street on Edge
"In the beginning, we all laughed. You're suing someone over pizza?" said one neighbor, who noted the oven had fostered a sense of community
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
An Ohio man was killed in a late night ATV crash in Lawrence County.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this Winter
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
Officials searching for 14-year-old Stark County girl
Officials are asking for the public's help in finding a Stark County teen who is missing.
Toronto man arrested in Bellaire abduction
BELLAIRE, Ohio — New details have emerged out of Belmont County relating to an incident last weekend. Charles Barr, 21, of Toronto, was arrested by Bellaire Police this past Saturday after an armed robbery of a vehicle last Friday night. The victim of the robbery, Dashaun Dallas, 20, of...
USD Men’s Basketball Gets Nice Win Against St. Thomas
The University of South Dakota men's basketball team has had a up and down year and they have dealt with all kinds of adversity. From a player being arrested, to the head coach being injured at his home, to normal injuries to the return of one of their best players from a catastrophic injury, they have been tested in many ways.
