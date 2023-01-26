ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOV 9

Winter conditions believed to have played role in Ohio 7 crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Steubenville Post confirmed a single-vehicle crash occurred in Mingo Junction around 6 Tuesday morning. A driver was travelling near the New Alexandria-Springfield exit when the vehicle crashed into a guardrail. Authorities said the driver had a few minor injuries...
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
WTOV 9

Toronto man arrested in Bellaire abduction

BELLAIRE, Ohio — New details have emerged out of Belmont County relating to an incident last weekend. Charles Barr, 21, of Toronto, was arrested by Bellaire Police this past Saturday after an armed robbery of a vehicle last Friday night. The victim of the robbery, Dashaun Dallas, 20, of...
BELLAIRE, OH
ESPN Sioux Falls

USD Men’s Basketball Gets Nice Win Against St. Thomas

The University of South Dakota men's basketball team has had a up and down year and they have dealt with all kinds of adversity. From a player being arrested, to the head coach being injured at his home, to normal injuries to the return of one of their best players from a catastrophic injury, they have been tested in many ways.
VERMILLION, SD
