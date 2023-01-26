ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WBTW News13

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Missing 12-year-old from Little River considered endangered

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding a missing 12-year-old in Little River. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27 at her home on Carolina Pointe Way, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Police added she is around 5'4" and 150 pounds with...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WECT

One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
CHADBOURN, NC
them.us

KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina

KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island Police recover body of missing person in marsh area

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department has recovered the body of a missing person. Police say the family of 25-year-old Hannah Nazzaro asked for assistance locating her after she went missing last week. Officers worked with the family and performed several searches in areas where...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WITN

‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to nab people suspected of bringing drugs into Onslow County. Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police and NCIS conducted the joint operation that arrested 35 people, and five others on parole violations. Deputies say those arrested on drug...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

