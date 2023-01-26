ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Giants' Brian Daboll named 2022 PFWA Coach of the Year

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was recently named a finalist for the 2022 AP Coach of the Year Award but while he awaits the fate of that honor, he has received two others.

Earlier this week, 101 Awards named Daboll the 2022 NFC Coach of the Year. And on Thursday, the Pro Football Writers of America followed suit.

The PFWA has announced that Daboll is their 2022 Coach of the Year.

Under Daboll’s leadership, the Giants were 9-7-1 in 2022, their highest win total and earned the franchise’s first playoff berth since the team was 11-5 in 2016. He is the fifth coach in Giants history to lead the franchise to the playoffs in his first season. Eight of New York’s nine victories were by eight points or fewer, five included a second-half comeback and four featured a fourth-quarter comeback. The Giants were fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (148.2), fifth in rushing yards per play (4.84) and set a franchise record by scoring a rushing touchdown in each of the team’s final 15 regular-season contests. Running back Saquon Barkley and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence were both PFWA All-NFC selections.

Daboll is the fourth Giants coach (Bill Parcells; 1986-NFC; Dan Reeves; 1993 and Jim Fassel; 1997) to earn PFWA Coach of the Year honors.

In 2020, while with the Buffalo Bills, Daboll was named PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

