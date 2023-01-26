FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-7, 4-5 SEC) could not finish the job against Ole Miss (18-4, 7-2 SEC) on Sunday, falling to the Rebels in overtime, 76-73. In the first half, Arkansas led 39-20 going into the locker room, while holding the Rebels to 26.5 percent from the field. The story was different in the second half, as Ole Miss outscored Arkansas 44-25, while outrebounding the Razorbacks 25-8. In overtime, Ole Miss outscored the Razorbacks 12-9 to clinch the 76-73 result. Erynn Barnum went on a tear in the loss, scoring a career-high 37 points, which goes down as the seventh most points scored by a Razorback in a game in school history.

