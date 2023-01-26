Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Three Razorback players named Softball America All-Americans
A trio of Arkansas women’s softball players were named preseason All-Americans Monday by Softball America. Razorback junior catcher/third baseman Hannah Gammill was named to the first team while redshirt senior pitcher Chenise Delce and Duke graduate transfer second baseman Kristina Foreman were selected to the second team. All three...
Kavion Henderson visits future school
FAYETTEVILLE — Leeds (Ala.) four-star edge rusher Kavion Henderson is Arkansas’ lone commitment in the Class of 2024 and was in Fayetteville for the Prospect Day Saturday. Henderson, who has close to 50 scholarship offers, committed to the Razorbacks on Nov. 6. Despite his commitment to the Hogs schools such as Florida, Colorado, West Virginia and UNLV have offered in recent weeks. Auburn’s new staff re-offered him. Henderson, 6-3, 238, arrived at Arkansas on Friday and talked about his latest visit to Arkansas.
Tygart Collects Preseason All-America Nod from D1Baseball
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart has been named a preseason All-American by D1Baseball. D1Baseball’s editors and national writers select the preseason All-America teams with one guiding principle in mind: to identify the best and most valuable college baseball players for the 2023 season. Tygart looking to...
Stovall Named Preseason All-American by Baseball America
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas infielder Peyton Stovall has been named a preseason All-American by Baseball America. Baseball America annually polls major league teams to vote for its preseason All-America teams, asking only that they make their selections based on performance, talent and professional potential. Stovall, who earned second-team praise...
Jaden Perez gains offer from Hogs, talks visit
FAYETTEVILLE — San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis Class of 2025 wide receiver Jaden Perez gained his ninth offer on Saturday with the latest from Arkansas. Perez, 6-1, 160, was among the top recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. He talked about the visit afterward. “It was a blessing,”...
WATCH: Arkansas HC Mike Neighbors, Erynn Barnum recap 76-73 overtime loss to Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-7, 4-5 SEC) could not finish the job against Ole Miss (18-4, 7-2 SEC) on Sunday, falling to the Rebels in overtime, 76-73. In the first half, Arkansas led 39-20 going into the locker room, while holding the Rebels to 26.5 percent from the field. The story was different in the second half, as Ole Miss outscored Arkansas 44-25, while outrebounding the Razorbacks 25-8. In overtime, Ole Miss outscored the Razorbacks 12-9 to clinch the 76-73 result. Erynn Barnum went on a tear in the loss, scoring a career-high 37 points, which goes down as the seventh most points scored by a Razorback in a game in school history.
Arkansas women No. 1 in national rankings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Following a big weekend of performances for Arkansas during the Razorback Invitational, the latest national rating index from USTFCCCA has the women’s program ranked No. 1 in the nation. Improving its world-leading time in the 4 x 400 relay capped a weekend of superlative...
Refs Who Get Wonky, Jealous Florida State Fans & Why Mike Doesn’t Like Gerald Meyers
Q. RazorAlex88 says: I’m not questioning the hire of Marcus Woodson but what made me really curious was how a portion (not sure how big to be honest) of Florida State fans were glad that we took him off their hands. I don’t quite understand that. A. Most...
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: What do the Hogs need from the portal and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Courtney Mims sits down with Otis Kirk to talk about 2023 TE Shamar Easter, 2025 WR Jaden Perez and 2024 Kavion Henderson. They also discuss what the Hogs still need from the transfer portal and about the...
UPDATE: Eric Musselman Live Will Be Done Remotely
FAYETTEVILLE – Due to the inclement weather and Sassy’s being closed, tonight’s (Jan. 30) Eric Musselman Live radio show will be done remotely only. The show will still be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman and...
