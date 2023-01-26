Read full article on original website
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield Senior School Holds Epiphany Celebration
First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mayfield Senior School’s Head of School Kate Morin and the Board of Trustees recently invited past trustees, sisters of the Society of the Holy Child Jesus and special friends to an Epiphany Celebration. The event included a...
outlooknewspapers.com
Council OKs San Fernando Reconfiguration
First published in the Jan. 28 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council decided Tuesday to reconfigure a three-block portion of San Fernando Boulevard to be more pedestrian-friendly by altering the flow of vehicle traffic to one way. The one-year pilot program is part of a larger city goal to enhance pedestrian safety in Downtown Burbank.
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons, Tornados, Nitros Set for League Prelims
First published in the Jan. 28 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost to visiting Arcadia, 10-2, in a Pacific League encounter on Wednesday. Senior Mayda Hartounian registered one goal and two steals while junior Gianna Double scored once....
outlooknewspapers.com
Friends In Deed Opens Bad Weather Supplies Program
First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Friends In Deed heads into their 35th year of providing winter support to individuals experiencing homelessness during inclement weather in the cold months. The organization conducts their Bad Weather Supplies program to register clients in the system for...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burroughs’ Kulikov Earns All-CIF Honors
First published in the Jan. 28 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The CIF-Southern Section released its All-CIF selections for the 11-man football season. Junior quarterback Chris Kulikov represented the Burroughs High School varsity team as the lone local player selected for All-CIF Division IX honors. Kulikov had a strong...
outlooknewspapers.com
Huntington Celebrates Lunar New Year
First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Celebrate the Lunar New Year and welcome the Year of the Rabbit during The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens’ Chinese New Year Festival on Feb. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
outlooknewspapers.com
Flintridge Prep Wins 15th Straight Game Over Poly
First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Flintridge Prep varsity girls’ basketball continued its dominance on the court after defeating rival host Polytechnic, 65-47, in a Prep League game last Friday. The first-place Wolves picked up their 15th consecutive victory against the Panthers...
Comments / 0