ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

How Will Joao Cancelo’s Exit Affect Manchester City?

It’s rather surprising that Manchester City are letting go of Joao Cancelo, a key member of the squad, in the middle of a difficult season. At a time when rivals are strengthening, why would Pep Guardiola and City be doing the exact opposite?. It seems counterproductive; like a rash...
SB Nation

Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?

It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
SB Nation

CONFIRMED: Everton sell Anthony Gordon to Newcastle

Everton have completed a piece of transfer business with just a few days left in the January transfer window, selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United for a princely sum of £40 million plus £5m in add-ons, with a sell-on clause rumoured to be be part of the deal as well.
SB Nation

Anthony Gordon’s transfer Q&A with Royal Blue Mersey

After many days full of rumors and speculation, it finally became official on Sunday: Newcastle United handed Everton the full bag and signed Anthony Gordon from the Toffees to bolster their offense and make a strong second-half run toward Champions League qualification. The Magpies acquired Gordon on a permanent basis...
SB Nation

PSG, Chelsea reach agreement for Hakim Ziyech loan — report

Having made a late push for his favors, PSG have successfully agreed a loan with Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech, a move that was seemingly unlocked by our success in getting the Enzo Fernández deal agreed — even though he plays a fairly different position. According to The Athletic’s...
SB Nation

What Everton can expect from Sean Dyche

While time will only tell if Everton have made the right choice in appointing Sean Dyche as the next manager, there is no doubt however that the Blues are getting a manager who is a lot, lot more than a nightclub-bouncer lookalike that wants to play 4-4-2 all season long.
SB Nation

Cottage Talk Special Episode: Transfer Deadline Day Live

Russ and Emilio were live for the last 20 minutes of the January Transfer Window. They discussed the signing of Sasa Lukic for Fulham and much more. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and creator of Cottage Talk. The views in this Podcast are not necessarily the views of talkSPORT.”
SB Nation

Has Animosity Split Joao Cancelo From Manchester City?

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has completed what appears to be an acrimonious split from Manchester City to Bayern Munich. The Portugal defender, who joined the blues from Juventus in 2019, joins the German giants, on loan, with Bayern having the option to buy for around £61.5m at the end of the season.
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Harvey White heading to Derby County on loan

It’s transfer deadline day so we here at Cartilage Free Captain tend to lower our standards a little bit when it comes to transfer rumors. I don’t often use Football Insider as a primary source, but in this case I’d like for this to happen so I’m writing it up — In an EXCLUSIVE, Tottenham Hotspur academy grad and midfielder Harvey White is set to head to Derby County on loan for the rest of the season.
SB Nation

Monday January 30th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Talking points: Deadline day special!

The January transfer deadline day usually promises more than it delivers for Sunderland supporters, although last year’s was a bit of fun with late-night AOL stalking the day after Lee Johnson had got the boot. Today, we’re looking in pretty good shape, but Ross Stewart’s apparent season-ender on Saturday...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Is Nat Phillips Heading To Turkey?

With the January transfer window closing tomorrow, it looks like Liverpool will primarily be focused on outgoings rather than incomings. The latest to be on the rumour block is defender Nat Phillips. James Pearce is reporting in the Athletic that the centerback is of interest for Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray.
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Spurs announce signing of academy striker Jude Soonsup-Bell

Tottenham Hotspur doesn’t usually make a big deal out of academy signings. So it’s a bit unusual to see that Spurs have now formally announced the signing of 19-year old striker Jude Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea on a free transfer. I didn’t expect we’d get the formal photos, maybe...
SB Nation

Newcastle and West Ham nearing agreement for Harrison Ashby

As soon as the transfer window opened, one of the immediate priorities for Eddie Howe was continuing the search for a competent right-back who could fill in to relieve captain Kieran Trippier. Real Valladolid youngster Ivan Fresneda looked like a promising option to fill that role, but Valladolid prefer the...
SB Nation

Manchester United 3-1 Reading: Better Than Expected

I don't know about you, but I was expecting a bit of a drubbing going into yesterday’s game. Coming off the back of not just one of the worst results, but one of the worst performances of the season, and going up against arguably the most in-form team in the country was not a proposition I was looking forward to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy