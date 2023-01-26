Read full article on original website
Related
Everton Transfer Deadline Day Preview | When the window shuts, who’s been linked & what to expect
Manager Sean Dyche has already been confirmed, so that’s one box checked for Everton. Last week we’d heard that the new manager would be given three-four new signings, which could also include loans. It’s promising to be a very busy day at Finch Farm, but will the notoriously...
How Will Joao Cancelo’s Exit Affect Manchester City?
It’s rather surprising that Manchester City are letting go of Joao Cancelo, a key member of the squad, in the middle of a difficult season. At a time when rivals are strengthening, why would Pep Guardiola and City be doing the exact opposite?. It seems counterproductive; like a rash...
On this day (31 Jan 2017): Deadline day brings no new players but a point against Spurs!
In what was turning into a wretched season for David Moyes and Sunderland, the hope was that the Sunderland manager could somehow recruit some decent players to avoid what was already looking like an inevitable drop to the second tier of English football. Moyes’ tenure as Sunderland manager had turned...
Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?
It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
CONFIRMED: Everton sell Anthony Gordon to Newcastle
Everton have completed a piece of transfer business with just a few days left in the January transfer window, selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United for a princely sum of £40 million plus £5m in add-ons, with a sell-on clause rumoured to be be part of the deal as well.
Anthony Gordon’s transfer Q&A with Royal Blue Mersey
After many days full of rumors and speculation, it finally became official on Sunday: Newcastle United handed Everton the full bag and signed Anthony Gordon from the Toffees to bolster their offense and make a strong second-half run toward Champions League qualification. The Magpies acquired Gordon on a permanent basis...
PSG, Chelsea reach agreement for Hakim Ziyech loan — report
Having made a late push for his favors, PSG have successfully agreed a loan with Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech, a move that was seemingly unlocked by our success in getting the Enzo Fernández deal agreed — even though he plays a fairly different position. According to The Athletic’s...
What Everton can expect from Sean Dyche
While time will only tell if Everton have made the right choice in appointing Sean Dyche as the next manager, there is no doubt however that the Blues are getting a manager who is a lot, lot more than a nightclub-bouncer lookalike that wants to play 4-4-2 all season long.
Cottage Talk Special Episode: Transfer Deadline Day Live
Russ and Emilio were live for the last 20 minutes of the January Transfer Window. They discussed the signing of Sasa Lukic for Fulham and much more. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and creator of Cottage Talk. The views in this Podcast are not necessarily the views of talkSPORT.”
Has Animosity Split Joao Cancelo From Manchester City?
Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has completed what appears to be an acrimonious split from Manchester City to Bayern Munich. The Portugal defender, who joined the blues from Juventus in 2019, joins the German giants, on loan, with Bayern having the option to buy for around £61.5m at the end of the season.
DONE DEAL: Harvey White heading to Derby County on loan
It’s transfer deadline day so we here at Cartilage Free Captain tend to lower our standards a little bit when it comes to transfer rumors. I don’t often use Football Insider as a primary source, but in this case I’d like for this to happen so I’m writing it up — In an EXCLUSIVE, Tottenham Hotspur academy grad and midfielder Harvey White is set to head to Derby County on loan for the rest of the season.
Talking Points: Sunderland’s young stars thrived against Fulham - who impressed you the most?
Sunderland ended the match with an average age of just 21, and the team did the fans proud!. It’s not often you come away from a match where you’ve just lost your star striker to a suspected long-term injury smiling, but Sunderland’s young side made everyone on Wearside proud yesterday and the feel-good factor is really starting to return.
Monday January 30th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Talking points: Deadline day special!
The January transfer deadline day usually promises more than it delivers for Sunderland supporters, although last year’s was a bit of fun with late-night AOL stalking the day after Lee Johnson had got the boot. Today, we’re looking in pretty good shape, but Ross Stewart’s apparent season-ender on Saturday...
Rumour Mongering: Is Nat Phillips Heading To Turkey?
With the January transfer window closing tomorrow, it looks like Liverpool will primarily be focused on outgoings rather than incomings. The latest to be on the rumour block is defender Nat Phillips. James Pearce is reporting in the Athletic that the centerback is of interest for Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray.
Roker Rapport Podcast: Sky Sports News presenter Tom White talks Fulham v SAFC & transfers!
So what did the lads make of Saturday’s performance - and the praise heaped upon the club, its manager and players - following the game?. The Ross Stewart situation - Looks like he’s out for the season but no confirmation as yet, so should we be looking to immediately replace him?
DONE DEAL: Spurs announce signing of academy striker Jude Soonsup-Bell
Tottenham Hotspur doesn’t usually make a big deal out of academy signings. So it’s a bit unusual to see that Spurs have now formally announced the signing of 19-year old striker Jude Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea on a free transfer. I didn’t expect we’d get the formal photos, maybe...
Newcastle and West Ham nearing agreement for Harrison Ashby
As soon as the transfer window opened, one of the immediate priorities for Eddie Howe was continuing the search for a competent right-back who could fill in to relieve captain Kieran Trippier. Real Valladolid youngster Ivan Fresneda looked like a promising option to fill that role, but Valladolid prefer the...
Manchester United 3-1 Reading: Better Than Expected
I don't know about you, but I was expecting a bit of a drubbing going into yesterday’s game. Coming off the back of not just one of the worst results, but one of the worst performances of the season, and going up against arguably the most in-form team in the country was not a proposition I was looking forward to.
