Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Annie Wersching Dies; 24, Bosch, & The Vampire Diaries Star Was 45
Sad news out of the TV world today as it has been revealed that actress Annie Wersching has died at 45. Deadline first reported the news. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and continued to work on The Rookie and Star Trek: Picard. Stephen Full, Wersching's husband, issued a...
TV Fanatic
Power Book II: Ghost Scores Early Season 4 Renewal at Starz
Power Book II: Ghost is not ending in the near future at Starz. The series has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its highly-anticipated March 17 season three premiere. Production has just begun in New York, with Michael Ealy (Barbershop, Takers) joining the cast as a new series regular.
TV Fanatic
Reboot Canceled at Hulu
Reboot will not be returning for a second season on Hulu. Steve Levitan's show-within-a-show has been canceled after one season on the service. The series picks up when An early 2000s family sitcom is rebooted, and the dysfunctional cast must deal with their unresolved issues in today's fast-changing world. Reboot...
TV Fanatic
Dexter Prequel in the Works at Showtime
When Dexter: New Blood wrapped its run in January 2022, there were plenty of questions. None of those questions centered on the fate of the franchise's leading man, Dexter Morgan. At the end of Dexter: New Blood, the titular killer was dead, and Showtime -- and key creatives -- were...
TV Fanatic
La Brea Poised to Conclude With Truncated Season 3 at NBC
The end is (reportedly!) nigh for NBC's La Brea. The sinkhole drama was picked up for a third season on Tuesday morning. At the time of the renewal, details were scarce about how many episodes NBC had ordered and, more importantly, whether it would be the end of the line for the series.
TV Fanatic
Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Five at Five
In order for any deal to work, all parties have to be trusted to stick with it. Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3 suggests that Mike might have made a deal with parties who don't have the fortitude to stand their ground. That could mean big trouble for Mike...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 12 Review: Two Pink Lines
After working so hard not to give in to their attraction and desire for each other, Bode and Gabriella found themselves in a tough hot spot on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 12. Sharon returned to work just as the firehouse welcomed a new probie. Freddy learned he was dad,...
TV Fanatic
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 11 Review: The Good Boy
Who else teared up when "Buddy's" real family came to reclaim their dog?. On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 11, it seemed like Shaun and Lea were adding a stray, injured dog to their new family... only for another family to claim him. Now that Shaun has warmed to...
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Picard Final Season Trailer Reunites the Next Generation Crew
Star Trek: Picard is poised to have fans in tears during its final season. Paramount+ debuted the official trailer for the third and final season of the hit drama series during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game on Sunday. The final season premieres on Thursday, February...
TV Fanatic
Night Court Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Dan Vs. Dating
Situational comedies lean heavily on the absurd at times. Night Court Season 1 Episode 4 is an example where it's best not to ask too many questions about the who, what, and why of any particular context. On the one hand, the humor of having Dan's first romantic exploit as...
TV Fanatic
FBI Universe: CBS Announces Action-Packed Global Crossover Event
CBS announced Tuesday that it would leverage the FBI universe's power later this year. FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted will join forces in an action-packed new three-hour global crossover event Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. As always, the event will be available...
TV Fanatic
9-1-1: Lone Star Sneak Peek: Marjan Goes Mobile!
There isn't much Marjan Marwani hasn't done, and we love her for it!. Our girl is all prepared to have an exciting save on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 2, when the 126 responds to a rather unorthodox domestic call. And in true Lone Star fashion, there are no...
TV Fanatic
Cancellations Come As Showtime To Become Paramount+ With Showtime in Consolidation, Rebrand
Showtime is joining forces with Paramount+. Paramount Global announced Monday that Showtime is being integrated into Paramount+ across both linear and streaming platforms. Paramount+ With Showtime. The change will only affect the premium tier for Paramount+ and the Showtime linear network. The change is to integrate streaming and linear content...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us Episode 4 Trailer: Melanie Lynskey Debuts As Joel and Ellie’s Latest Adversary
The trailer for The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4 begins on a fun note, but it quickly becomes chaotic. We begin with Ellie waking up in the woods as Joel cooks coffee, something the teenager has never heard of before. When she and Joel make it to the...
TV Fanatic
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Miguel
Cases may get solved, but new mysteries abound. Lines got drawn on Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 5 among the Grant/Batista family. The siblings are at such odds that it not only drove a wedge between them but has done the same between the kids and their parents.
TV Fanatic
The Nevers, Raised by Wolves, Westworld, & More Scrapped HBO Max Projects to Stream Free on Roku and Tubi
When HBO and HBO Max canceled many of their shows and removed them from their streaming libraries, there were questions about whether they would see the light of day again. Canceling projects is one thing, but making them unavailable to watch for the faithful fans who followed them isn't a good look.
TV Fanatic
DC Studios Announces TV and Movie Projects: Peacemaker Spinoff, Booster Gold, Swamp Thing
It's time for a new era of DC. DC Studios Co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran today announced plans for their first 10 film and television projects under the new DC banner they lead across film, television, and animation. The duo is prepping and implementing a long-term interconnected...
TV Fanatic
Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Actress on The Addams Family, Dies at 64
Lisa Loring, best known for playing Wednesday Addams on the original live-action Addams Family series, has died. According to Variety, the actress died Saturday of a stroke. Writer and producer Laura Jacobsen shared news of Loring's death on Facebook. "It is with great sadness that I report the death of...
TV Fanatic
Annie Wersching Tributes: Kiefer Sutherland, Paul Wesley, and More Say Goodbye
Annie Wersching died at age 45 over the weekend following a battle with cancer. The sad news of her passing led to tributes from many of her co-stars. Wersching had a pivotal role on 24 for two seasons, starring opposite Kiefer Sutherland. Sutherland took to Twitter to pay tribute to...
Comments / 0