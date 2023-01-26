Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Valentine's Gift: Chocolate SoufflesSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Mysterious Disappearance of Emperor Tamarin Monkeys Raises Alarm at Dallas ZooJeremy BrowerDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Frisco delays opening of new public library facility to March
The Frisco Public Library closed Dec. 9 and will reopen sometime in March at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) The opening of Frisco’s new public library has been delayed until March, according to a representative of the library. The $62 million project...
Several Plano services closed due to winter weather
The city of Plano is temporarily closing some of its services due to the winter storm. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Due to inclement weather, the city of Plano has temporarily closed a number of facilities and services. According to a news release from the city, the following closures are in effect:
UrgentVet to open pet care clinic in Richardson
UrgentVet is expected to open a new Richardson clinic in March at 338 W. Campbell Road. (Maria Sbytova/Adobe Stock) UrgentVet is opening a new Richardson clinic at 338 W. Campbell Road. The location is tentatively expected to open in March, according to the company's website. UrgentVet is an urgent care clinic for pets, providing care to cats and dogs with illness and injuries such as fever, upper respiratory infections, cuts and scrapes, stomach concerns, and more, per its website. www.urgentvet.com.
Urban Value Corner Store sells snacks, groceries in east Frisco
Urban Value Corner Store shoppers can buy energy drinks, snacks, beer and wine, to-go meals, and other grocery items such as paper towels. (Courtesy Urban Value Corner Store) One of two Urban Value Corner Stores opened at 8819 Coleman Blvd., Frisco, in fall 2022. The street corner convenience store sells...
Pokemoto brings poke bowl option to Highland Village
Pokemoto opened in Highland Village. It is the first Texas location for the franchise. (Courtesy Pokemoto) Pokemoto opened in Highland Village on Jan. 12. The restaurant is located at 3090 Justin Road, Ste. 305. It is locally owned and operated by Lantana resident Sasha Gomez. This is the first Texas location for the franchise.
YogurtLand to offer self-serve frozen yogurt in Plano
YogurtLand is a self-serve yogurt shop that allows customers to create their own yogurt cups using a variety of flavors and toppings. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) YogurtLand is opening a new location in Plano this year, according to the company’s website. The self-serve frozen yogurt shop, located at 1900 Preston Road, Ste. 108, will give customers a variety of yogurt flavors to choose from, including fresh strawberry, toasted coconut and cheesecake. Sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan options are available. The California-based chain opened its first shop in 2006 and now has 250 locations around the world, according to its website. 949-265-8000.
Town of Flower Mound announces weather-related closures for Jan. 31
Icy weather hit North Texas this week, forcing several town closures in Flower Mound. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Icy weather has forced the town of Flower Mound to close several services on Jan. 31, according to a town release. Officials announced that the Town Hall, the municipal court, the senior center,...
Easy Slider becomes third eatery to exit Harvest Hall in Grapevine in January
Easy Slider closed at Harvest Hall in Grapevine on Jan. 29. (Courtesy Easy Slider) Easy Slider’s last day at Harvest Hall was Jan. 29, the third closing of an eatery inside in a week's span in the food hall. Easy Slider offered certified Angus beef sliders, dessert, breads and...
Brident Dental & Orthodontics now offering services in Lewisville
Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. The office is located at 551 E. Round Grove Road. Brident Dental & Orthodontics provides a full range of dental services for all ages, and offers evening and weekend appointments. 469-312-1503.
Frisco Chamber Gala presents 18 awards highlighting Frisco community, businesses
The gala event included the presentation of 18 community and business awards. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Frisco Chamber of Commerce welcomed members of the Frisco business community to its annual gala event Jan. 27. The theme of the ceremony was “Celebrate You!” and served as a way to highlight various Frisco businesses, community members and leaders.
Revolution Laundromat offering pickup washing, drying service in Richardson
Zoom Express Laundry at the North Rich Plaza rebranded to Revolution Laundromat in late 2022 in Richardson. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Zoom Express Laundry at the North Rich Plaza rebranded to Revolution Laundromat in late 2022 in Richardson. The laundromat, which is located at 525 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 26, offers pickup and delivery of clothes to wash and dry up until 10 p.m. in addition to self-service options. Revolution Laundromat offers a variety of laundry services, including dry cleaning and folding. 469-908-2627. https://revolutionlaundromat.com/richardson-tx-self-service-laundromat/
Lewisville fire department relocates to temporary facility
The Lewisville Fire Administration relocated to a temporary facility Jan. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lewisville Fire Administration completed relocation to a temporary facility on Jan. 23. The department moved from 188 N. Valley Parkway to 1955 Lakeway Drive, Ste. 230. Fire Station No. 1 also relocated to 1150 McGee Lane on Jan. 23.
Collin College to host guitar festival at Plano campus
The 10th annual Collin College Guitar Festival will offer free guitar classes. (Courtesy Fernand Vera) Collin College will host its 10th annual Collin College Guitar Festival at the Plano Campus on Feb. 10-11. According to a news release from the college, the festival will feature live performances and classes for...
Richardson ISD closed Feb. 1 due to icy conditions
Richardson ISD has canceled the school day and all after-school events, activities and games on Feb. 1 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to a press release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson ISD is closing all schools and offices Feb. 1 due to the winter storm warning forecast...
City of Dallas closes various facilities, services due to winter weather
Due to winter weather in the region, a number of city facilities and services have been canceled for Jan. 31. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Due to winter weather in the region, a number of city facilities and services have been canceled for Jan. 31. Below is a list of impacted facilities and operations.
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom opens in Frisco
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom’s oven cooks pizza in two minutes and is fueled by oak wood. The company CEO said customers can get “a delicious meal in under 15 minutes." (Courtesy Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom) Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom opened...
From horse-drawn wagons to the Telecom Corridor: Richardson celebrates 150th anniversary
This photo shows historic downtown and Greenville Avenue in 1949. (Courtesy city of Richardson) Richardson is planning a variety of city events over the first six months of 2023 in honor of its 150-year anniversary. According to city officials, Richardson was chartered on June 26, 1873, as a railroad community.
Coppell to launch free tool-lending program in February
Coppell will launch a free tool-lending program in February. (Courtesy Pexels) Coppell residents in need of tools and equipment will soon be able to rent items through the city’s new tool-lending program. The free program is set to launch in February, according to a press release. Residents older than...
Chinese lighting company relocates US HQ, distribution center to Dallas
Ledsion Lighting's U.S. headquarters at 9244 Markville Drive backfills a single-story wing of the Medisend College of Biomedical Engineering Technology. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Ledsion Lighting, a Chinese commercial and outdoor lighting manufacturer, relocated its U.S. headquarters to the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The newly leased, nearly 26,000-square-foot facility for...
Baylor Scott & White hospital planned for north Frisco
The rezoned 47-acre area is at the intersection of Dallas Parkway and PGA Parkway near the PGA of America headquarters. (Courtesy city of Frisco) A new $265 million Baylor Scott & White hospital is coming to north Frisco near the Professional Golfers’ Association of America development, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
