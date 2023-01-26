YogurtLand is a self-serve yogurt shop that allows customers to create their own yogurt cups using a variety of flavors and toppings. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) YogurtLand is opening a new location in Plano this year, according to the company’s website. The self-serve frozen yogurt shop, located at 1900 Preston Road, Ste. 108, will give customers a variety of yogurt flavors to choose from, including fresh strawberry, toasted coconut and cheesecake. Sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan options are available. The California-based chain opened its first shop in 2006 and now has 250 locations around the world, according to its website. 949-265-8000.

