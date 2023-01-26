ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

UrgentVet to open pet care clinic in Richardson

UrgentVet is expected to open a new Richardson clinic in March at 338 W. Campbell Road. (Maria Sbytova/Adobe Stock) UrgentVet is opening a new Richardson clinic at 338 W. Campbell Road. The location is tentatively expected to open in March, according to the company's website. UrgentVet is an urgent care clinic for pets, providing care to cats and dogs with illness and injuries such as fever, upper respiratory infections, cuts and scrapes, stomach concerns, and more, per its website. www.urgentvet.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

YogurtLand to offer self-serve frozen yogurt in Plano

YogurtLand is a self-serve yogurt shop that allows customers to create their own yogurt cups using a variety of flavors and toppings. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) YogurtLand is opening a new location in Plano this year, according to the company’s website. The self-serve frozen yogurt shop, located at 1900 Preston Road, Ste. 108, will give customers a variety of yogurt flavors to choose from, including fresh strawberry, toasted coconut and cheesecake. Sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan options are available. The California-based chain opened its first shop in 2006 and now has 250 locations around the world, according to its website. 949-265-8000.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Brident Dental & Orthodontics now offering services in Lewisville

Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. The office is located at 551 E. Round Grove Road. Brident Dental & Orthodontics provides a full range of dental services for all ages, and offers evening and weekend appointments. 469-312-1503.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Chamber Gala presents 18 awards highlighting Frisco community, businesses

The gala event included the presentation of 18 community and business awards. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Frisco Chamber of Commerce welcomed members of the Frisco business community to its annual gala event Jan. 27. The theme of the ceremony was “Celebrate You!” and served as a way to highlight various Frisco businesses, community members and leaders.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Revolution Laundromat offering pickup washing, drying service in Richardson

Zoom Express Laundry at the North Rich Plaza rebranded to Revolution Laundromat in late 2022 in Richardson. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Zoom Express Laundry at the North Rich Plaza rebranded to Revolution Laundromat in late 2022 in Richardson. The laundromat, which is located at 525 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 26, offers pickup and delivery of clothes to wash and dry up until 10 p.m. in addition to self-service options. Revolution Laundromat offers a variety of laundry services, including dry cleaning and folding. 469-908-2627. https://revolutionlaundromat.com/richardson-tx-self-service-laundromat/
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chinese lighting company relocates US HQ, distribution center to Dallas

Ledsion Lighting's U.S. headquarters at 9244 Markville Drive backfills a single-story wing of the Medisend College of Biomedical Engineering Technology. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Ledsion Lighting, a Chinese commercial and outdoor lighting manufacturer, relocated its U.S. headquarters to the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The newly leased, nearly 26,000-square-foot facility for...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy