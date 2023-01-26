Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Parents of Kennis Croom ask for city’s help in honoring his service
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The parents of fallen Meridian police officer, Kennis Croom, presented plans to the Meridian City Council Tuesday on a way the city could help honor his service. Tracy and Kelvin Croom spoke at a work session to request funding for an event during National Police Week...
wcbi.com
Railroad workers find body in wooded area in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Railroad workers in Louisville found the body of a young man. Police Chief Sean Holdiness told WCBI the discovery was made about 12:30 on Monday afternoon in a wooded area between Railroad and South Church Avenues. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Rain, rain, go away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Rain as of now has cleared but showers will pick up once again around lunchtime. Rain will continue into the rest of the evening before heavier rain is introduced early Wednesday morning. Keep your umbrella close because rain showers will stick around for us on Thursday. Relief from the rain is in sight, though, as we approach the weekend.
WTOK-TV
Three charged by Meridian Police in two 2022 murder cases
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022. The Meridian Police Department said its Special Operations Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in making the arrests. Two people were charged for the Dec. 2, 2022, murder of Tywon Lewis....
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
WTOK-TV
Jason Sturdivant sworn in as Choctaw County Probate Judge
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - A celebration was held Monday in the Choctaw County Courthouse as a new probate judge was sworn into office, following the retirement of Michael Armistead. Jason Sturdivant will serve as the new probate judge of Choctaw County, after being appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey. His family...
WTOK-TV
Murder trial underway in Wayne County
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - Testimony in a murder trial got underway Tuesday morning in Waynesboro. A jury was seated and opening statements were given Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Eric Holifield. He’s accused of killing his wife, Kimberly, who was missing for days in July of 2020 before...
WTOK-TV
Fatal accident in Kemper County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff, James Moore, confirmed to News 11 that the Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal wreck that happened at 10:03 A.M. Sunday morning. According to Moore, the crash happened near the intersection of Old Jackson Rd. and Jackson-Stephens Rd. This story will be...
WTOK-TV
Bridge closed in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County has closed a bridge on Pine Springs Road, as of Monday afternoon, due to critical findings during an inspection. Please use alternative routes. According to a Facebook post, Lauderdale County has been working to replace this structure for the past few months. The...
WTOK-TV
Two candidates vying for Clarke County Chancery Clerk
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 continues highlighting the election races in Clarke County. Chancery Clerk Angie Chisholm Gibbs announced her retirement after 20 years. Two candidates so far are running for the seat. Lynnita Bartee announced her candidacy, saying she has put thousands of hours into community service...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 30, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 2:40 AM on January 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
WTOK-TV
Negotiations in progress for a new downtown Philadelphia hotel
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - One organization in Philadelphia is working to bring a new hotel downtown. Community Development Partnership President David Vowell said the idea of building a hotel came around the time that the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music was under construction. He said the Philadelphia area sees many visitors come to town for the casinos, events, and now concerts at the Ellis Theatre, but people have limited options of where to stay.
WTOK-TV
Man stabbed in Quitman Monday night
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp confirms one person has been transported to a Meridian hospital after being stabbed in Quitman. Emergency responders were called to the scene, finding a male lying in the road on North Archusa Avenue in front of A&M Chicken. The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach, was transported by Paratech EMS and was said to be in critical condition. A knife was found near where the stabbing happened.
WTOK-TV
Saint Patrick Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The celebration has begun at Saint Patrick Catholic School in Meridian. This week the kids and faculty are commemorating National Catholic Schools Week. It’s an annual event spent celebrating Catholic education in the United States. Rob Calcote, the Principal at the school, said this week...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Hospice helping patients pass with dignity
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When people hear the word hospice, it is often thought of as a death sentence, something to be feared. When hospice and the people who work in this medical field should be seen as a gift to those who are terminally ill and to their families.
WTOK-TV
Updates on North Hills Street discussed at city council work session
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - During the Meridian City Council work session Tuesday, Neel Schaffer Inc. gave an update on preparing the grant application for work to be done on North Hills Street. Gabe Faggard, the Senior Project Manager, said the roadway has deteriorated due to growth in the area. Both...
WTOK-TV
Cloudy, rainy, and comfortable temperatures for the week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a very foggy start this morning. Luckily though, the heavy rain showers have cleared for now. Through the day today we can expected on and off again light rain showers as that will be the case for Tuesday as well. Rain chances remain for Wednesday also, but will increase late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Now by Thursday it will be another very rainy scene with nearly 1-2 inches of rainfall expected. Rain clears by the weekend returning to sunny skies and drier conditions. Temperatures will remain comfortable all week long falling slightly below the average with highs in the mid to lower 50s. Stay safe and have a great week.
WTOK-TV
West Lauderdale soccer advances to north state championship game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale girls soccer team advances to the north state championship game with a 2-0 win over Caledonia on Saturday. Kaylee Harrison and Bailee Fairly scored the two goals to lift the Lady Knights to victory. West Lauderdale will host the north state championship game...
Man sues Jones County sheriff for ‘aggressive’ incident
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has sued Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin for an alleged aggressive incident that happened on December 31, 2022. The Laurel Leader Call reported 32-year-old Monterian Dotson, of Laurel, claimed Berlin became physically aggressive with him and violated his rights during the incident. Berlin said he was at Lowe’s […]
