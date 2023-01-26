Top ranked USC extended their winning streak to 27 games Sunday with a 65-52 win at Alabama. The Gamecocks led by just four in the third quarter, but they eventually gained control and stretched their lead to 48-35. Bree Hall led the Gamecocks in scoring with 18 points off the bench. Aliyah Boston recorded her 14th double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO