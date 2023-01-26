Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Senate passes bill allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans, retired state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and federal law enforcement officers to protect West Virginia schools has passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 282, introduced by Senator Eric Tarr (R-Putnam), would establish the West Virginia Guardian Program. The...
California Lawyers Association Announces Attorney General Rob Bonta as Keynote Speaker for Legislative Day
SACRAMENTO, CA—California Lawyers Association (CLA), the state’s largest voluntary bar association representing nearly 80,000 attorneys, is proud to announce Attorney General Rob Bonta as the keynote speaker for Legislative Day, taking place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Sacramento, California. An annual event typically attended by attorneys and...
California Lawyers Association Announces Erika Frank as Associate Executive Director, Sections Chief and General Counsel
SACRAMENTO, CA—California Lawyers Association (CLA), the state’s largest voluntary bar association representing nearly 80,000 attorneys, is proud to welcome Erika Frank as Associate Executive Director, Sections Chief and General Counsel. The announcement was made today by Oyango A. Snell, Esq, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of California Lawyers Association. Frank will be based in CLA’s Sacramento headquarters and her first day will be January 30, 2023.
A Los Angeles Court Ruled Against Prolific Copyright Plaintiff in Summary Judgment
LOS ANGELES, CA—A federal court in Los Angeles ruled against prolific copyright plaintiff Neman Brothers & Associates, Inc. on January 5, 2022. The court granted summary judgment in favor of defendant InterFocus, Inc., an e-commerce seller, on Neman Brothers’ copyright infringement claims, ruling that the copyright registrations on which Neman Brothers based its suit were invalid because it falsely claimed it authored works that were actually created by third parties in those copyright registrations, and because it was at least willfully blind to applicable legal requirements that it be an author of all works in the registration when it did so.
