Georgia State

Related
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Jordan Addison NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for USC WR

— Great speed and acceleration. Hits top speed in a hurry and has the horsepower to separate consistently. — Elite stop-start explosiveness. — Nimble, efficient route-runner. Doesn't waste steps; understands how to manipulate leverage. Explodes out of breaks. — Very natural pass-catcher. Hands magnetize to the ball. Rarely has frustrating...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Broncos', Saints' Updated Draft Picks After Reported Sean Payton Trade

The Denver Broncos have agreed on compensation with the New Orleans Saints to acquire the rights to head coach Sean Payton, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Broncos will deal their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round selection for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round choice. Payton stepped down after the...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

J.J. Watt Says Texans' DeMeco Ryans Hire Will 'Reenergize' Fanbase: 'Hell of a Start'

Former NFL star defensive end J.J. Watt was thrilled Tuesday when his ex-Houston Texans teammate DeMeco Ryans joined their old team as head coach. LET'S GOOOOOOO!!!!!!<br><br>You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!!<br><br>Cannot wait to see what Meco does. <br><br>One of the best teammates & leaders I've ever been around. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTown</a><br><br>🤘🏼 <a href="https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz">https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz</a>
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Raiders Must Pay Derek Carr's Full 2023 Salary If He's Seriously Injured at Pro Bowl

Derek Carr isn't joining the ever-growing list of quarterbacks to skip out on the Pro Bowl, and that's likely making the Las Vegas Raiders very nervous. Carr's $32.9 million salary for the 2023 season is guaranteed for injury, and the NFL's collective bargaining agreement covers players who are injured in the Pro Bowl. So while the Raiders shut down their longtime quarterback in anticipation of trading him this offseason, they could have to foot the bill if Carr suffers a serious injury.
Bleacher Report

Broncos Ridiculed by NFL Twitter for Getting Fleeced in Sean Payton Trade with Saints

The Denver Broncos have their next head coach, but it's going to cost them. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sean Payton will be the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Since Payton was still under contract with the New Orleans Saints when he stepped down ahead of the 2022 campaign, the two teams had to work out compensation to make this work.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Broncos' Blockbuster Trade for Sean Payton Will Revive Franchise, Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos have found the answer to uplift their proud franchise and star quarterback, Russell Wilson, who's coming off his worst NFL season. His name is Sean Payton. On Tuesday, the Broncos came to an agreement on a trade deal with the New Orleans Saints for Payton, who's under contract with the latter club. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver will send a 2023 first-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) and its 2024 second-rounder to New Orleans for Payton and a 2024 third-rounder.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Sean Payton 'Excited' to Work with Russell Wilson After Taking Broncos HC Job

New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is looking forward to working with quarterback Russell Wilson, telling Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com that he's "excited." "Russell is a hard worker and has played at a high level and won a lot of games in this league," Payton said. "The pressure...
DENVER, CO

