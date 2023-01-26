Read full article on original website
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Jordan Addison NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for USC WR
— Great speed and acceleration. Hits top speed in a hurry and has the horsepower to separate consistently. — Elite stop-start explosiveness. — Nimble, efficient route-runner. Doesn't waste steps; understands how to manipulate leverage. Explodes out of breaks. — Very natural pass-catcher. Hands magnetize to the ball. Rarely has frustrating...
Bleacher Report
Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Draft Rankings 1.0: Bryce Young No. 3; Stroud Outside Top 10
Georgia's Jalen Carter leads the way on the initial 2023 NFL draft big board for NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, while Alabama's Bryce Young comes in at No. 3. Young is the highest-ranked quarterback, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (No. 11), Kentucky's Will Levis (No. 12) and Florida's Anthony Richardson (No. 13) follow him at the position.
Bleacher Report
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes for Flopping on Joseph Ossai Play in Chiefs Win
The biggest moment from the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was a flag, after the Bengals' Joseph Ossai hit Patrick Mahomes out of bounds following a scramble late in the fourth quarter. Ossai was handed a 15-yard penalty for a late hit, turning what would have...
Bleacher Report
Broncos', Saints' Updated Draft Picks After Reported Sean Payton Trade
The Denver Broncos have agreed on compensation with the New Orleans Saints to acquire the rights to head coach Sean Payton, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Broncos will deal their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round selection for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round choice. Payton stepped down after the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Broncos Made Late Push for DeMeco Ryans Before Hiring Sean Payton as HC
The Denver Broncos reportedly reached a deal with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday to make Sean Payton their new head coach, but it appears he might not have been their first choice. The Broncos made a late push to hire former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on...
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Steve Wilks Eyed for DC Interview After DeMeco Ryans Hired by Texans
The San Francisco 49ers have requested permission to speak with former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator position, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The news dropped shortly before ESPN's Adam Schefter broke word that ex-49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans reached an agreement to become...
Bleacher Report
J.J. Watt Says Texans' DeMeco Ryans Hire Will 'Reenergize' Fanbase: 'Hell of a Start'
Former NFL star defensive end J.J. Watt was thrilled Tuesday when his ex-Houston Texans teammate DeMeco Ryans joined their old team as head coach. LET'S GOOOOOOO!!!!!!<br><br>You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!!<br><br>Cannot wait to see what Meco does. <br><br>One of the best teammates & leaders I've ever been around. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTown</a><br><br>🤘🏼 <a href="https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz">https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz</a>
Bleacher Report
Raiders Must Pay Derek Carr's Full 2023 Salary If He's Seriously Injured at Pro Bowl
Derek Carr isn't joining the ever-growing list of quarterbacks to skip out on the Pro Bowl, and that's likely making the Las Vegas Raiders very nervous. Carr's $32.9 million salary for the 2023 season is guaranteed for injury, and the NFL's collective bargaining agreement covers players who are injured in the Pro Bowl. So while the Raiders shut down their longtime quarterback in anticipation of trading him this offseason, they could have to foot the bill if Carr suffers a serious injury.
Bleacher Report
Colin Kaepernick's Game-Worn 49ers Jersey from 2013 NFL Playoffs to Be Auctioned
An autographed game-worn Colin Kaepernick jersey from the 2013 NFC divisional round is up for auction. Heritage Auctions listed the item with a starting bid of $10,000. Per TMZ Sports, some at the auction house believe the final price could hit $40,000. That game was arguably the defining performance of...
Bleacher Report
Broncos Ridiculed by NFL Twitter for Getting Fleeced in Sean Payton Trade with Saints
The Denver Broncos have their next head coach, but it's going to cost them. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sean Payton will be the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Since Payton was still under contract with the New Orleans Saints when he stepped down ahead of the 2022 campaign, the two teams had to work out compensation to make this work.
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Blockbuster Trade for Sean Payton Will Revive Franchise, Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos have found the answer to uplift their proud franchise and star quarterback, Russell Wilson, who's coming off his worst NFL season. His name is Sean Payton. On Tuesday, the Broncos came to an agreement on a trade deal with the New Orleans Saints for Payton, who's under contract with the latter club. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver will send a 2023 first-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) and its 2024 second-rounder to New Orleans for Payton and a 2024 third-rounder.
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton 'Excited' to Work with Russell Wilson After Taking Broncos HC Job
New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is looking forward to working with quarterback Russell Wilson, telling Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com that he's "excited." "Russell is a hard worker and has played at a high level and won a lot of games in this league," Payton said. "The pressure...
