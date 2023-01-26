NEW YORK, NY – Nikki Secondino, the transgender suspect who killed their father and stabbed their sister, has been arraigned in court. Secondino has been charged with murder and attempted murder for the December 29th incident that took place the family’s home in Brooklyn. According to police, Secondino attacked their father, Carlo Secondino, 61, who was sleeping on the couch. They struck him with a hammer multiple times and proceeded to stab him with a kitchen knife, according to the evidence. He died at the scene. Secondino then stabbed their sister, telling police they were victims of a home invasion. The post Transgender Brooklyn suspect indicted for killing father with hammer, stabbing sister appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO