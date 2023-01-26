Read full article on original website
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Migrants Resist Move From Hotel to Brooklyn Cruise TerminalAnne SpollenBrooklyn, NY
N.J. man beaten in county jail for refusing to wear strait jacket, lawsuit says
A Hackensack man who was formerly in custody at the Bergen County Jail has filed a lawsuit claiming was severely beaten and suffered a collapsed lung for refusing to wear a strait jacket. Valmir Xhemajli, 34, claims in court papers two sheriff’s officers assaulted him on Oct. 5, 2021, when...
Transgender Brooklyn suspect indicted for killing father with hammer, stabbing sister
NEW YORK, NY – Nikki Secondino, the transgender suspect who killed their father and stabbed their sister, has been arraigned in court. Secondino has been charged with murder and attempted murder for the December 29th incident that took place the family’s home in Brooklyn. According to police, Secondino attacked their father, Carlo Secondino, 61, who was sleeping on the couch. They struck him with a hammer multiple times and proceeded to stab him with a kitchen knife, according to the evidence. He died at the scene. Secondino then stabbed their sister, telling police they were victims of a home invasion. The post Transgender Brooklyn suspect indicted for killing father with hammer, stabbing sister appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family of man killed by Newark police officer wants federal probe
More than two years after Carl Dorsey was killed by a Newark police officer, his family is demanding a federal investigation. The post Family of man killed by Newark police officer wants federal probe appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
‘So what, I just slashed a few people’: Man accused of attacking 2 men in Manhattan
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — After an officer nabbed a slashing suspect in the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown, the purported attacker allegedly said, “So what, I just slashed a few people.” Luis Rosas, 40, was indicted on assault charges for allegedly attacking two men near the bus terminal earlier this month, prosecutors said. Rosas […]
'I wanted them dead': Brooklyn woman killed dad, stabbed sister over laptop, DA says
A 22-year-old Brooklyn woman fatally stabbed her father and attempted to kill her younger sister in a rage over a laptop, prosecutors said Monday.
Armed Holmdel, NJ man faces criminal charges after 8-hour standoff with police
HOLMDEL — A 46–year-old township man faced a handful of criminal charges after a domestic dispute turned into an eight-hour armed standoff with police, which did end peacefully. Brian Piscopo, of Holmdel, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of...
Six dead, including detective, after gunbattle raged on Jersey City streets for hours
After a detective was shot and killed in a Jersey City cemetery, a raging shootout broke out Tuesday between police and two suspects about a mile away, with hundreds of rounds exchanged over two hours as a bustling neighborhood was transformed into a deadly battlefield. By the time it ended,...
13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks
A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
Allerton: Police Appeal to Public to Help Identify Group following Stabbing
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the people seen in the attached video and photos who are sought in connection to an assault that occurred in Allerton. It was reported to police that on Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 6 a.m., in front of 679 Allerton Avenue, a 40-year-old male victim got into a verbal dispute with a group of unidentified individuals, one of whom produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg.
NJ judge goes easy on ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ for violating order
🔴 Officials say the animal hoarding suspects broke the terms of their pre-trial release. 🔴 A judge denied the Ocean County prosecutor's request to return them to jail. 🔴 A judge did add more conditions to their release. The women charged with hoarding 180 dogs and cats...
'I'll be out on bail in 24 hours' - Suspect in NYC armed robbery spree issues warning
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested two men early on Tuesday morning after an armed robbery spree that spanned three New York City boroughs over a period of several hours. But one of the suspects is already confident that he'll quickly be back on the streets due to New York's bail laws.
Shots fired during robbery at 7-Eleven in Manhattan, 2 men on the run
Police are searching for two gunmen involved in a robbery at the 7-Eleven in Kips Bay, Manhattan.
3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death
NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
One of 24 individuals busted for dealing Cocaine into New Jersey looking at lengthy sentence
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
Opening arguments set to start in cheesecake poisoning case
NEW YORK -- Opening arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of a Brooklyn woman accused of trying to poison her lookalike friend with cheesecake. Viktoria Nasyrova, of Sheepshead Bay, is facing multiple charges in the case, including attempted murder. Police say back in 2016 she fed her friend cheesecake laced with a Russian drug so she could steal her identity and her property. Nasyrova denies the charges.
Boy, 17, fatally shot in NYC during spike in teen gun violence
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in East Harlem on Sunday – the latest teen to succumb to gun violence in the city, cops say. Dominick Allen was blasted in the chest on East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:15 p.m., authorities said. The motive for the killing is unclear. When cops responded to the scene for a “shots fired” call, Allen had already been taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Police found “numerous” shell casings at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made. The shooting comes weeks after NYPD data reviewed by The Post revealed that a...
Re-sentencing of former Jersey City police officer postponed
A former Jersey City police officer who was convicted of stealing money while questioning a man will likely face prison time when he is re-sentenced next month. Denzel Suitt was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young was postponed until Feb. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
Man, 26, found fatally shot inside SUV on Bronx street
Police are investigating the death of a man found fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Bronx Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Police: Bronx man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Bushwick
A Bronx man was found dead after a shooting over the weekend, according to the NYPD.
NYPD: Brooklyn man in custody following fatal shooting in Queens
A man is now in custody and facing multiple charges after police say he murdered a 26-year-old man in Queens.
