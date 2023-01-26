ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Shore News Network

Transgender Brooklyn suspect indicted for killing father with hammer, stabbing sister

NEW YORK, NY – Nikki Secondino, the transgender suspect who killed their father and stabbed their sister, has been arraigned in court. Secondino has been charged with murder and attempted murder for the December 29th incident that took place the family’s home in Brooklyn. According to police, Secondino attacked their father, Carlo Secondino, 61, who was sleeping on the couch. They struck him with a hammer multiple times and proceeded to stab him with a kitchen knife, according to the evidence. He died at the scene. Secondino then stabbed their sister, telling police they were victims of a home invasion. The post Transgender Brooklyn suspect indicted for killing father with hammer, stabbing sister appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks

A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Allerton: Police Appeal to Public to Help Identify Group following Stabbing

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the people seen in the attached video and photos who are sought in connection to an assault that occurred in Allerton. It was reported to police that on Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 6 a.m., in front of 679 Allerton Avenue, a 40-year-old male victim got into a verbal dispute with a group of unidentified individuals, one of whom produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death

NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Opening arguments set to start in cheesecake poisoning case

NEW YORK -- Opening arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of a Brooklyn woman accused of trying to poison her lookalike friend with cheesecake. Viktoria Nasyrova, of Sheepshead Bay, is facing multiple charges in the case, including attempted murder. Police say back in 2016 she fed her friend cheesecake laced with a Russian drug so she could steal her identity and her property. Nasyrova denies the charges. 
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Boy, 17, fatally shot in NYC during spike in teen gun violence

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in East Harlem on Sunday – the latest teen to succumb to gun violence in the city, cops say.  Dominick Allen was blasted in the chest on East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:15 p.m., authorities said. The motive for the killing is unclear. When cops responded to the scene for a “shots fired” call, Allen had already been taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.  Police found “numerous” shell casings at the scene, police said.  No arrests have been made.  The shooting comes weeks after NYPD data reviewed by The Post revealed that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Re-sentencing of former Jersey City police officer postponed

A former Jersey City police officer who was convicted of stealing money while questioning a man will likely face prison time when he is re-sentenced next month. Denzel Suitt was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young was postponed until Feb. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
