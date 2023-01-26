ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan, MI

jack1065.com

God’s Kitchen of Michigan and Broncos Kitchen to co-host tribute dinner for late founder

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A tribute dinner for the co-founder of God’s Kitchen of Michigan and Broncos Kitchen is set to be held in Kalamazoo on Monday, February 6. Chairman of God’s Kitchen of Michigan and president of Broncos Kitchen Reverend William Stein says the dinner will honor his mother and co-founder of the meals programs, Joan Lafayette.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Three Rivers man dies in Sunday evening fire

CENTREVILLE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – St. Joseph County authorities continue to investigate a structure fire Sunday evening that claimed the life of a Three Rivers man. Deputies were summoned to the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Rd. in Fabius Township at around 8:20 pm on a report of a fire.
THREE RIVERS, MI
jack1065.com

Help Me Grow Calhoun is launched

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun Intermediate School District’s Great Start Collaborative is announcing the official launch of Help Me Grow Calhoun. Officials say their “no wrong door” approach aims to connects families with children, from birth through age 5, access free developmental screening tools and support strategies, local resources, and service providers so children are developmentally on track and healthy up through the time they enter school.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
jack1065.com

Alcohol suspected in single car crash in Cass County

MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A driver in Cass County was hospitalized after a bit of a crazy crash Sunday night, January 29. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:52 p.m. on US-12 near Beebe Road in Milton Township. Investigation revealed that a 27-year-old...
CASS COUNTY, MI
jack1065.com

One injured in two vehicle Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Cass County shortly after midnight Saturday morning, January 28. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 28-year-old woman from Elkhart Indiana was heading north on Calvin Center Road south of Calvin Hill Street when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.
CASS COUNTY, MI

