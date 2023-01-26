ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Webblog: Crystal Balling Top247 safety Jacob Oden

Decision day is now officially around the corner for Top247 safety Jacob Oden. The Harper Woods (Mich.) standout recently announced a top five of Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa, and Tennessee, then saw his offer tally balloon to 37 when Colorado and Auburn put their hats in the ring. But the quintet of favorites is what he’ll be choosing from when he announces his commitment Thursday at 6 pm EST on 247Sports' YouTube channel.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan hockey ‘optimistic’ Frank Nazar, first-round NHL Draft pick, will play this season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan hockey team, already one of the best teams in the nation, may have a major reinforcement readying for the stretch run of the season. Frank Nazar, a forward and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has been skating in practice, and U-M coach Brandon Naurato is “optimistic” the freshman will be able play this year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time

Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
424K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy