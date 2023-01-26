Read full article on original website
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Webblog: Crystal Balling Top247 safety Jacob Oden
Decision day is now officially around the corner for Top247 safety Jacob Oden. The Harper Woods (Mich.) standout recently announced a top five of Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa, and Tennessee, then saw his offer tally balloon to 37 when Colorado and Auburn put their hats in the ring. But the quintet of favorites is what he’ll be choosing from when he announces his commitment Thursday at 6 pm EST on 247Sports' YouTube channel.
Two Wolverines rank among nation's top 10 freshmen in 2022, per Pro Football Focus
The Michigan football team showed in 2022 that its 2021 run to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth wasn't a fluke, as the Wolverines went 13-1 and finished No. 3 in the AP Poll. And with some stellar performances from true freshmen, Michigan also showed that its...
Michigan hockey ‘optimistic’ Frank Nazar, first-round NHL Draft pick, will play this season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan hockey team, already one of the best teams in the nation, may have a major reinforcement readying for the stretch run of the season. Frank Nazar, a forward and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has been skating in practice, and U-M coach Brandon Naurato is “optimistic” the freshman will be able play this year.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Make it six straight losses for Michigan State at Purdue's Mackey Arena. The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers bullied MSU on their home court Sunday afternoon, posting a 77-61 victory to kick off the second half of the Big Ten season for both clubs. The Spartans came...
localspins.com
Summer Festival Lineups Revealed: Faster Horses, Upheaval, Movement, Hoxeyville
In the midst of winter’s chilly bluster, Michigan music festivals are whetting fan appetites by announcing lineups or adding big names to their rosters. The round-up at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR LISTINGS OF FESTIVAL LINEUPS. Michigan has become a hot destination for some big names when it comes...
WTOL-TV
Iconic Toledo restaurant at risk of closing after decades as a Westgate staple
Uncle John's Pancake House has been a Westgate staple for over 60 years. Countless Toledoans have grown up on silver-dollar pancakes, but the specials may soon end.
Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time
Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
