Read full article on original website
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2023 Nissan Versa Is Cheap without Being Bare-Bones
Cheap doesn't mean what it used to. But with the average new car now costing well over $45,000, the 2023 Nissan Versa definitely still qualifies. It starts at $16,825 for the base S trim with a five-speed manual transmission, making it the cheapest new car you can buy in the U.S. for 2023.
CAR AND DRIVER
BMW Gets Ready to Test Solid-State Batteries for EVs
BMW and battery developer Solid Power expand plans to collaborate on solid-state battery technology, with plans to begin testing vehicles will these cells in 2023. The automaker is preparing to build a prototype line in its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Germany to test solid-state battery production. BMW says...
CAR AND DRIVER
The Adorable Suzuki Jimny Is Going Electric
Unlike in decades past, there aren't a ton of cars for sale outside the U.S. that we pine for. The Suzuki Jimny is a notable exception. While we can't imagine many American buyers would go for such a small off-roader, we can't help but want one. Unlike compact crossovers like the Ford Bronco Sport and Jeep Renegade, the Jimny is a true, old-school off-roader with a ladder chassis and an honest four-wheel drive system.
CAR AND DRIVER
What to Expect from the Two-Row Mazda CX-70 that Follows the CX-90
Mazda just revealed the new CX-90, which will share a platform, a new longitudinally mounted inline-six, and a plug-in-hybrid setup with the upcoming CX-70. We don't expect much about the turbocharged six-cylinder to change for the CX-70, meaning the smaller crossover should maintain the 340-hp output. The CX-70 may also...
CAR AND DRIVER
Tesla EVs, Even Mildly Damaged, Are Being Written Off by Insurance Companies
There were 120 Tesla Model Y electric vehicles listed in two large salvage auction houses recently, and the "vast majority" had under 10,000 miles on them, according to a report from the Reuters news service. The insurance companies that covered these vehicles decided that even with so few miles on...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Is Laugh-Out-Loud Fun in the Sand
"Aired Down a Porsche 911" has never appeared on any bingo card we've ever held, and yet here we are, deflating our 911 Dakar's tires before play commences on a massive Moroccan sand dune formation called Erg Chebbi. It's not immediately clear how well we'll fare in the big dunes, a visit to which normally requires a rented Toyota Land Cruiser Prado or a local camel-caravan outfitter. Thus far, we've been traversing desert hardpan and gaping like tourists at the odd meandering single-hump dromedary while attempting to avoid rocks and well-intended cairns hidden behind persistent hanging curtains of choking dust.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Mercedes GLE Receives Tweaked Looks and New Hybrid Options
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-class gets updated with fresh looks and a 48-volt hybrid system. A new plug-in-hybrid GLE400e also joins the lineup; it makes a combined 381 hp and 479 pound-feet of torque. The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE-class sees similar changes, including updated styling and newly available features. For 2024, the...
CAR AND DRIVER
1971 Alfa Romeo GTV 1750 Trans-Am Racer Is Today's BaT Auction Pick
• This Alfa Romeo is one of Trans-Am racing's greatest heroes. • Repainted in its original 1971 livery, this GTV won its final race, only to be disqualified later. • The Bring a Trailer auction ends on February 3. Great racing stories are built on rivalries: Ford versus Ferrari, Hunt...
CAR AND DRIVER
Highly Anticipated 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Is Finally Being Built
GMC began production of the Hummer SUV EV on Monday, and customers should begin receiving deliveries by the end of the first quarter, the brand confirmed today. Like the Hummer SUT before it, the Hummer SUV will begin production with the Edition 1, which is already sold out in advance.
CAR AND DRIVER
From the Archive: 1984 Chevrolet Celebrity Eurosport Tested
From the March 1984 issue of Car and Driver. With the Celebrity Eurosport, Chevrolet puts some teeth into its attempts to get younger car buyers into Chevrolet sedans. A fully equipped Eurosport—we cannot bring ourselves to say "Celebrity" any more than we have to—comes within a few ergs of equaling the performance and dynamic refinement of a Pontiac 6000STE. Unfortunately, the prospective buyer will need the wisdom of Solomon and the patience of Job to lead a Chevrolet salesperson through the endless maze of a General Motors order form in order to get all the right pieces. Even if that prospective buyer pulls it off, his Eurosport won't have the STE's four-wheel disc brakes, electronically controlled automatic leveling feature, tachometer, or erotica-zotica Tokyo-by-night instrument panel—but it won't cost him quite as much, either.
CAR AND DRIVER
Lucid's Fortunes Are Looking Up
Saudi Arabia is already tightly involved with Lucid Motors, but rumors late last week that the government's Public Investment Fund wants to buy even more of Lucid's stock sent the price up 43 percent. It then backtracked a bit over the weekend. The PIF owns over 60 percent of Lucid...
CAR AND DRIVER
Going All Night at the 24 Hours of Daytona
The Rolex 24 at Daytona blends European sports-car racing with a little Florida grit, and it has become one of the premier motorsports events on the racing calendar. Endurance racing, like it sounds, is a motorsports marathon, testing the cars and the teams' abilities to go hard all through the night. It's also a multi-class format, which means different kinds of cars all run at the same time, ostensibly each in its own category's competition, but in reality often blocking, crashing, or causing cautions that can change the race for everyone.
CAR AND DRIVER
How to Apply for an Auto Loan
Purchasing a new or used car is an exciting experience, whether it's your first car or you're upgrading to your dream car. Part of the car buying process involves deciding how you'll pay for the vehicle. Because cars are a major expense, most car buyers finance some or all of the vehicle’s cost with an auto loan.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Official EPA Range Revealed: Up to 361 Miles
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range numbers are out, and they're better than the company's earlier estimates. The best-performing version manages 361 miles on a charge, while the shortest-range variant is still good for 270 miles. All range figures are with a 77.4-kWh battery pack. A smaller pack (with less...
CAR AND DRIVER
9 Cool Details on Mazda's New 2024 CX-90 Three-Row SUV
Mazda likes to talk about how it creates vehicles that focus on the driver. This isn't a unique or even unusual mission for an automaker to have, but it's a mindset that the designers certainly embraced when creating many the little touches within the new 2024 CX-90. Here's a list of some interesting details we noticed on the upcoming premium three-row SUV.
CAR AND DRIVER
Lightyear’s Operating Company Enters Bankruptcy
The Dutch EV startup Lightyear's operating company, Atlas Technologies BV, enters bankruptcy days after production of its first EV was halted. The company initially announced suspended production of the Lightyear 0 to focus all energies on bringing the Lightyear 2 to market, starting in 2025. The EV startup's first EV...
Comments / 0