From the March 1984 issue of Car and Driver. With the Celebrity Eurosport, Chevrolet puts some teeth into its attempts to get younger car buyers into Chevrolet sedans. A fully equipped Eurosport—we cannot bring ourselves to say "Celebrity" any more than we have to—comes within a few ergs of equaling the performance and dynamic refinement of a Pontiac 6000STE. Unfortunately, the prospective buyer will need the wisdom of Solomon and the patience of Job to lead a Chevrolet salesperson through the endless maze of a General Motors order form in order to get all the right pieces. Even if that prospective buyer pulls it off, his Eurosport won't have the STE's four-wheel disc brakes, electronically controlled automatic leveling feature, tachometer, or erotica-zotica Tokyo-by-night instrument panel—but it won't cost him quite as much, either.

