Myron ‘Bo’ Childs
Myron “ Bo” Childs, 78, Macy, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Myron Larry was born March 16, 1944. Bo and Gloria Joan Hartley were married on May 5, 1969. Left to cherish the memories of Bo are his wife Gloria; four children, Larry Childs, Painesville, Ohio, Mark (Sharon) Childs, Leroy, Ohio, Angela (Jay) Nichols, Ashtabula, Ohio and Joseph Childs, Kokomo; son-in-law Jeff Hodson; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson on the way.
Robert Harold Heyde
Robert Harold Heyde, 59, Chicago, Ill., formerly of Rochester, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Robert was born Feb. 10, 1963. Robert is survived by his three children, Caroline (Jordan) Clouser and their two daughters, Blake Heyde (fiancée Stephanie) and Alec Heyde; and a brother, David (Alison) Heyde. Good Family...
Lyle Eugene Becker
Lyle Eugene Becker, 74, Syracuse, died at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at The Waters in Syracuse. He was born Oct. 20, 1948, the son of Paul R. and Lucille (Frick) Becker in Kendallville. On Nov. 23, 1968, he married Nancy E. Gates. Lyle graduated from Ligonier High School...
Larry Eugene Vetor
Larry Eugene Vetor, 80, North Manchester, died Jan. 29, 2023. He was born June 9, 1942. On July 30, 1960, Larry married the love of his life, Marilyn Kline. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Vetor, North Manchester; sons, Jackson (Linda) Vetor, Portland, Tenn. and Darrell (JoRetta) Vetor, Beaver Dam Lake; daughters, Patty (Robert) Gray, Wabash and Sarah (Mathew) Jones, Wabash; brother, Jimmie (Mary) Vetor, Fairborn, Ohio; sister, Bonnie Clifford, Warsaw; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Thurston Blackburn
Thurston Blackburn, 85, Milford, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born in Wonder, Ky., on Jan. 28, 1937, to Thelmar and Lana Blackburn. He grew up in the hills of Kentucky. He attended Prestonsburg High School and joined the United States Air Force. He served as an electrician from 1956 to 1959 and served an additional four years with the Air Force Reserves before being honorably discharged. He married his wife, Frankie Burchett, in Prestonsburg, Ky., on Feb. 4, 1961. The pair spent 62 years together before his passing.
James Files For WL Clerk-Treasurer
WARSAW — A second candidate is running for Winona Lake clerk-treasurer. Heather James, who currently represents Ward 4 on the Winona Lake Town Council, filed Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31. She joins current Winona Lake Clerk-Treasurer Laurie Renier in running as a Republican for the position. James also withdrew her...
Frank Unruh — UPDATED
Frank Unruh, 97, Warsaw, died Jan. 29, 2023. Frank was born Feb. 17, 1925, in Warsaw, to Ernest and Ethel (Watkins) Unruh. Born and raised on the farm east of Warsaw, he loved the farm and the work that was done there. He was the youngest of three siblings. His sisters, Evelyn Long Sechrist and Mildred Cronkhite, preceded him in death. On Dec. 31, 1948, he married the love of his life, Violet Grubbs, in Warsaw. Frank and Violet made their home in North Webster and Warsaw. They watched their family grow with the addition of three children, Diana Long, Warsaw, Stephen Unruh, Milford and Dale Unruh, who preceded him in death in 1975.
Nilas L. ‘Red’ Miller
Nilas L. “Red” Miller, 77, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. He married Beverly Jo Henderson on Dec. 27, 1965. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his three daughters, Tammy (Mike) White, Bloomington, Ill., Angie (Brett) Schultz, Wakarusa and Kristin (Jeff) Hylek, Oswego, Ill.; eight grandchildren; four, soon to be five, great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Betty (Ralph) Berkeypile, Lucy (Ken) Reimer and Terry Miller.
Jerry Wayne Beaird
Jerry Wayne Beaird, 76, Rochester, died at 10:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Sept. 5, 1946. On Nov. 21, 1964, he married Janet Thomas, and she survives. Survivors include his wife, Janet Beaird, Rochester; children, James Eugene (Amy) Beaird, Niles, Mich., Forrest...
Stoltzfus, Colleagues To Present Illustrated Peace Lecture At Goshen College
GOSHEN — Dr. Duane Stoltzfus, a professor of communication at Goshen College, will be joined by several interpretive readers and other colleagues in presenting the 2023 C. Henry Smith “illustrated peace lecture” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Umble Center. The free lecture is titled “Love of Country Distilled to a Question: When Pacifism Became a Litmus Test for Citizenship.”
Honey Marlene Pruitt
Honey Marlene Pruitt, affectionately known by all as Marlene, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loved ones at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the age of 73. She was born on March 1, 1949, in Peru. She was one of eight children born to Phyllis...
Ralph L. Gunter
Ralph L. Gunter 89, Rochester, died 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his residence in Rochester. He was born Oct. 1, 1933. On July 18, 1954, he married Janet Dillman. Survivors include his wife, Janet Gunter, Rochester; children, Rodney (Isabel) Gunter, Peru, Connie Reffitt (Russell Oberg), Macy, Mark Gunter, Elizabethtown, Ky. and Jennifer (Brandon) Seyer, Mentone; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Mardi Gras Pancake Supper Supports Wawasee Band
SYRACUSE — During spring break, the Wawasee High School Marching Band will be traveling to Orlando, Fla., where the group will march in a Disney parade. Director Tony Pawlicki’s goal is to take the band on a trip like this once every four years so all band members will have the experience during their high school career. What a great way of encouraging band members to stick with the rigorous practice and competition schedule.
Richard D. Carr
Richard D. Carr, 87, South Bend, died at 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. Mr. Carr was born Nov. 8, 1935. On March 30, 1961, Richard and Barbara Jean Moss were united in marriage. Barbara preceded him in death. Richard is survived by his...
Ruth J. Mercer — PENDING
Ruth Mercer, 84, Rochester, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in her home in Rochester. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Norma J. Shepherd — UPDATED
Norma Jean Shepherd, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne. Norma was born Nov. 9, 1940, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Linden and Lillie (Elliot) Miller. She has been a resident of Kosciusko County since 1950. She was united in marriage to Talmadge Shepherd on Oct. 13, 1961, who preceded her Aug. 7, 2008.
Dennis E. Swanson
Dennis E. Swanson, 76, Nappanee, died at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at The Waters, Wakarusa. Dennis was born Aug. 18, 1946. On Oct. 14, 1967, Dennis married Peggy Hess. Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Peggy Swanson, Nappanee; two daughters, Stephanie (Rachel) Roberts Swanson, Sparta, Tenn. and Angela (Eric) Allen, Nappanee; two grandchildren; and three siblings, Beverly (Herbert) Havera, Edwardsburg, Mich., Barbara (Ron) Giska, Elkhart and Thomas (Deborah) Swanson, Englewood, Fla.
Dr. James Lindemulder Joins Goshen Physicians OB/GYN
GOSHEN — Board certified obstetrician and gynecologist James Lindemulder, DO, is joining Goshen Physicians OB/GYN on March 1. He specializes in women’s health care, including minimally invasive surgical techniques, routine checkups and screenings and care throughout pregnancy. “Dr. Lindemulder brings more than three decades of experience in treating...
Ira Glass’ Visit To Goshen College Rescheduled
GOSHEN — Ira Glass’ visit to Goshen College has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 3. Glass was previously supposed to visit GC Saturday, Jan. 21, but this was postponed due to illness. All current ticket holders should hold on to their existing tickets, as those will be honored...
Betty Nichols — PENDING
Betty Nichols, 92, formerly of Pierceton, passed away in Maryville, Tenn., at Brockdale Browns Creek Nursing Home at 11:48 a.m. Jan. 29, 2023. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
