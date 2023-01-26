Metropolis Man Charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Burglary to Auto and More (updated w Discussion with Chief Masse)

Read full article on original website
cilfm.com
Marion Police respond to armed robbery
Marion Police responded to an armed robbery at the Valero Gas Station in the 1800 block of West Main Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. Police said an unidentified male, wearing all black clothing and mask, pointed a handgun at employees. The suspect demanded money from the employees and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen heading west from the store in a dark-colored passenger car.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man jailed for allegedly violating protective order, damaging vehicle with a hammer
A Metropolis man was jailed last week for allegedly violating a protective order and damaging the victim's vehicle with a hammer. Metropolis Police went to a home on Security Drive after a woman alleged that 22-year-old Jesse R. Owens was there damaging her vehicle and preventing her from leaving. When...
wpsdlocal6.com
Zeigler police seek suspected armed robber, urge community to secure homes
ZEIGLER, IL — Franklin County Emergency Management says the Zeigler Police Department are responding to reports of an armed robbery at the Southern Illinois Bank. According to a Tuesday release, the suspected robber ran from the area on foot. Emergency management describes the suspect as a balding white male...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis disturbance involving a dog sends two for treatment, one to jail
A domestic disturbance in Metropolis that included a large dog sent both people involved for treatment and landed one man in jail. Metropolis Police went to a home on Gibbons Street where a woman claimed her boyfriend's large dog had bitten her during an argument. Officers believe the couple got...
wish989.com
Traffic Stop in Carbondale Leads to Man’s Arrest on Gun Charge
CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man has been arrested on a gun charge following a traffic stop by Carbondale Police in the 500 block of East Main Street around 11:30 Friday night. According to Carbondale Police, during the course of the investigation, officers arrested the driver, 22-year-old Stephan D. Harris of Carbondale, for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon after he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. Besides the gun charge, officers also issued Harris citations for Operating an Uninsured Vehicle, Operating a Vehicle with No Tail Lights and Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration.
KFVS12
Man wanted in Zeigler armed bank robbery
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted in the case of an armed robbery in Zeigler at the Southern Illinois Bank. According to the Zeigler Police Department, the suspect ran away from the scene on Tuesday morning, January 31. A large police presence could be seen in and around...
westkentuckystar.com
Former Marshall County volunteer fire department bookkeeper charged with theft
A former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire department in Marshall County has been charged with theft. Kentucky State Police said they received a call from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department on December 1, 2022 regarding suspicions of theft within the department. During their investigation detectives learned...
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. police investigating armed robbery at gas station
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Sunday, January 29. According to a release from Marion police, they responded to Valero Gas on W. Main Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday. They said the owner told them an unidentified man, wearing all...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted felon busted during Graves County traffic stop
A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested following a traffic stop Sunday in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Paris Road driven by 47-year-old Marlon A. Richards of Lakeland, FL who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Missouri.
KFVS12
3 found guilty in Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Three men were found guilty in a a shooting near a Carbondale restaurant in April 2022. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez, Demarcus Jones, 28, and Charleton J. Patterson, 29, were found guilty of multiple gun-related offenses including aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
920wmok.com
Massac High School Teacher Charged with Criminal Damage to Property in Incident at Massac High School
WMOK received questions from listeners during the week of January 16th about an incident that had allegedly taken place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place in which one teacher cut the tire of another teacher on property at Massac High.
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
KFVS12
Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including one out of Graves County for third-degree rape. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear. He was also arrested on...
wish989.com
Man Wanted in October 2022 Carbondale Shooting Recently Arrested in Tennessee, Brought Back to Jackson County
CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man identified as a suspect in a shots fire case last October was found recently and brought back to Jackson County. According to Carbondale Police, 52-year-old Tracy L. Wimberly was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis, TN on Jan. 17. On Jan. 21, Wimberly was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he remains lodged pending a court appearance.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs during a traffic stop in McCracken County Sunday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 29-year-old Alyssa Barton on Wayne Sullivan Drive just after 3 am. During the stop, Barton and her passenger 36-year-old Timothy Barry of Paducah were...
KFVS12
Driving conditions in Cape Girardeau
Search underway for armed bank robbery suspect in Zeigler, Ill. Zeigler Police describe the suspect as a balding white male with grey hair wearing a tan coat over a grey hoodie and a red shirt. I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes. Updated: 8 hours...
KFVS12
Former bookkeeper for Marshall Co. volunteer fire dept. charged with misappropriation of funds
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police charged a former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire dept. with misappropriation of funds after a call regarding suspicious theft. On December 1, 2022, the KSP received a call regarding suspicious theft from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall Co.
wish989.com
Two Missing Royalton Residents Found Safe
ROYALTON – The Royalton Police Department says two elderly Royalton residents have been found after they were reported missing Sunday. Police did not say where 79-year-old Gary G. Winters and 78-year-old Joyce A. Winters were found, but they are safe. Police say the Winters left a home on South...
920wmok.com
WMOK Coffee Break- Massac County Highway Engineer – Joe Metesevic 1.31.23
Massac County Highway Engineer Joe Metesevac joined WMOK for Coffee Break on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. road conditions this morning – be careful and take it slow. 4 way stop at North Avenue and Country Club Rd intersection. how the conversation started. recent school bus wreck spurred more deep...
KFVS12
Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
