Metropolis Man Charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Burglary to Auto and More (updated w Discussion with Chief Masse)

CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man has been arrested on a gun charge following a traffic stop by Carbondale Police in the 500 block of East Main Street around 11:30 Friday night. According to Carbondale Police, during the course of the investigation, officers arrested the driver, 22-year-old Stephan D. Harris of Carbondale, for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon after he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. Besides the gun charge, officers also issued Harris citations for Operating an Uninsured Vehicle, Operating a Vehicle with No Tail Lights and Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO