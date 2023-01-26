ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Baby Doge Coin Price Breaks Out Of Bullish Pattern

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Meme token Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) price spiked 82.5% since Jan 1 to form a daily high of $0.00000000161 on Jan 30. The rally helped the Dogecoin-inspired token confirm a bullish technical pattern called the falling wedge. In detail, the technical pattern forms when the...
LTC/BTC: Technicals Suggest Litecoin Price Could Restart Rally Vs Bitcoin

Litecoin price is holding the key 0.00375BTC support zone. LTC/BTC cleared a key bearish trend line with resistance near 0.00392BTC on the daily chart. The price could continue to rise towards the 0.00445BTC resistance zone. New Delhi(CoinChapter): Litecoin’s LTC price remained well bid above the 0.00375BTC zone. It is rising...
COTI loses 24% as the Network prepares for DJED stablecoin release

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Coti, a payment transaction network on the Cardano blockchain, saw its same-named token’s value slide 24% since establishing a four-month high on Jan 26. As a result, the COTI/USD exchange rate settled near $0.10 on Jn 30, ahead of the overcollateralized stablecoin Djed release. COTI...
MATIC Whales Buy And Sell As The Polygon Token Paints Bullish Setup

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Polygon whales have made some large movements in MATIC, as the in-house token of Polygon made significant advances in the new year. MATIC price rose to its highest level since Nov 8 on Jan 29. The price rally likely resulted from the Polygon whale movement....
BudBlockz (BLUNT) vs Kadena (KDA) Which Crypto Will Have the Most Potential In 2023?

Cryptocurrencies and investors have faced great difficulties in the last few months. Even crypto projects that have historically performed well need help to return profits to investors. Cryptocurrency investors are searching for tokens that will give them good returns in 2023. Tokens with small use cases entice quasi-investors, but wise investors find tokens with lucrative potential and practical uses for broader adoption.
Hedera (HBAR) Growth Looks Steady Whilst Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Shoots For The Moon

The value of Hedera (HBAR) plummeted by 66.56% in 2022, which caused many investors to sell their HBAR tokens, hoping to reduce their losses. The cryptocurrency has since stabilized and has made several price increases throughout January. While Hedera (HBAR) looks strong, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has grown exponentially and matched...
Top 5 AI Cryptos Worth Buying In February 2023

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — The influence of Artificial intelligence (AI) cryptocurrencies is steadily growing and now might be the best time to invest in the nascent industry. To begin you might be wondering what Are AI Crypto? In simple terms, they are digital tokens that power artificial intelligence-based blockchain projects....
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Raises Millions During the Presale, While Filecoin (FIL) and TRON (TRX) Struggle in Bear Market

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has recently raised millions during its presale, despite the bear market conditions currently facing the cryptocurrency industry. This is in contrast to other major cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin (FIL) and TRON (TRX), which have struggled in the bear market. Investors want to know the reasons for this disparity between Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and its competitors.

