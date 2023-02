GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Colors can carry meaning in Native American culture as well. Blue is associated with wisdom and confidence. Yellow represents dawn and a new day. Red is associated with the sunset and bringing closure. White is known for bringing peace. This donation to the Children's receiving home reflects what it does for our community. For some of the children, it is more than just four walls. It is their home symbolizes their journey moving forward and illustrates being able to move past childhood trauma," read Lacee Kuki-Isakson from a excerpt "The Journey", a paper the girls wrote regarding the Skull and the Children's Receiving Home.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO