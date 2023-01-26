Read full article on original website
The Batavian
Joanne M. Deane
Joanne M. (Heiler) Deane, RN., passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. She was born in Batavia on July 3, 1935, to the late George and Genevieve (Ebelhare) Heiler. In addition to her parents, Joanne is predeceased by her sister, Gail Terrill; son-in-law James Konfederath; granddaughter Stephanie Konfederath and grandson, Dr. Dustin Nemec.
The Batavian
Patrick Wahl
Patrick Wahl of North Java, NY passed away on January 9, 2023 at his home after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Buffalo on October 2nd, 1945. He is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Deborah, his boys, Patrick (Cheryl Leavell), Michael (Kimberly) and Randall (Stephanie Sacco), and his precious grandchildren Zachary, McKenzie, Mya and Wyatt.
The Batavian
Samuel Joseph Patri Jr.
Batavia ~ Samuel Joseph Patri Jr., age 85, passed away at the NYS Veterans Nursing Home on Friday morning, January 27, after a short illness. Sam was born in Batavia on September 15, 1937 to the late Samuel Joseph Patri Sr. and Rose Marshall Patri. He was affectionately named “Babe” by his family because he was the youngest.
The Batavian
Katherine "Kay" M. Ognibene
Katherine “Kay” M. Ognibene, 96 of Batavia, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at United Memorial Medical Center, Batavia. She was born December 19, 1926 in Batavia, to the late Paul and Mary (DeCarlo) Martino. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Samuel Ognibene, along with all of her siblings.
Big scores at Mancuso's: Herold 814, Pettinella 785, Culp 299--772, Bailey 771; Alex Allis, Ross 300 in Medina
Press release: Batavian Shayne Herold notched his second United States Bowling Congress honor score of the season on Friday night, putting together a 30-strike effort for an 814 in the County Line Stone Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center. The 32-year-old right-hander, a commercial driver for Noco Energy in Akron, recorded games of 279-268-267 on lanes 23-24 to eclipse his previous high series of 777 (bowled at Legion Lanes in Le Roy). He had the first seven strikes in game one, 10 strikes in game two and nine in the third game.
It didn't take long after cars arrived in Batavia for gas stations to follow
In 1900 only 4,000 cars existed in the United States. However, by 1905 there were 25,000 cars manufactured in the United States. The world’s first filling stations began opening the same year.
The Batavian
Barn fire reported on Alexander Road in Alexander
A barn fire is reported at 10858 Alexander Road, Alexander. Alexander Fire and Town of Batavia Fire dispatched. UPDATE 12:10 a.m.: National Grid requested to the scene. The hydrant is on the opposite side of the street so law enforcement requested from Attica and from Genesee County shut down traffic in both directions.
Photos: The first 25 years of Crossroads House celebrated in gala fundraiser at Batavia Downs
The leadership at Crossroads House often talks about the importance of the volunteers who assist people in their last stages of life. For Cathy Winding, volunteering at Crossroads House saved her life. "I moved here many years ago, and it was hard," Windings said during the 25th-anniversary celebration of Crossroads Hosue at Batavia Downs on Saturday. "I left my family, my friends. I moved to Batavia, and I found Crossroads House.
United picks up back-to-back wins over the weekend
Batavia Notre Dame United posted a pair of wins over the weekend, beating Canandaigua 5-1 on Friday and Webster Thomas 4-2 on Saturday. In Friday's game: Period 1 Canandaigua Academy - DJ Spychalski (Josh Barnes) 9:24 Period 2 Batavia Notre Dame United - Ivan Milovidov (power play) (Cooper Hamilton, Alex Johnson) 0:07 Period 3
County legislators agree to a Walkability Academy
Some county legislators agreed, albeit reservedly, to walk the walk Monday when it comes to participating in a Healthy Places By Design Walkability Academy.
The Batavian
O-A pulls out 66-64 win over Wheatland-Chili
The Hornets improved to 13-2 with a come-from-behind 66-64 win over Wheatland-Chili on Monday. "The boys were a part of another great game," said Coach Ryan Stehlar. "Scott Lund (Wheatland coach) does an amazing job year in and year out, building solid teams. We knew going into this game, it was going to be a battle. Being down late in the 4th quarter, we needed to make some plays to give ourselves a chance. The boys listened to adjustments, and we were fortunate to get extra time in OT. Again, we had to play disciplined basketball. Both teams made big plays for an exciting finish. I'm proud of the effort, heart, and pride the boys took tonight."
