Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWO News
Warsaw Man Charged In January Crash That Killed Two In Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The man police say is responsible for killing two people in a drunk driving accident had his initial court hearing Monday, and he is also wanted in three other counties and has a history of charges related to drunk driving. Trevor M. Bradley, age 33 has...
WOWO News
Bandidos To Close Final Location Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne staple is closing its doors Tuesday. On Saturday, Bandidos Mexican Restaurant owner Jimmie Schindler II made an announcement via the restaurant’s Facebook page to announce the closing of the popular area chains’ final location on Winchester Road. In the three-minute video...
WOWO News
One dead after Sunday shooting in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died after a shooting in Grant County early Sunday. Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Fairmount Police Department responded to a residence in the 7200 block of 200 West shortly after 3 a.m. On arrival, they found a 24-year-old male victim who had suffered a single gunshot would to the chest and was deceased at the scene.
WOWO News
Second teenager charged in shooting death of another teenager last summer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A second teenager is now charged in the shooting death of another teenager in Fort Wayne from over the summer. Jalayah Brown is now facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs. Hobbs was shot in July and eventually died of her injuries in August. Prosecutors have already charged Elaysha Underwood in the case. Both teenage girls will be tried as adults. Underwood is said to have been the one to shoot Hobbs, but it’s unclear what role Brown played in the shooting.
WOWO News
Long Serving Common Councilman In Auburn Passes Away
AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the City of Auburn released a statement late Sunday Night, announcing that long-serving Auburn Common Councilman Michael Walter had passed away. Walter was in his home while other city officials were checking on him Saturday afternoon, following a previous welfare check earlier in the week. Robert Michael (Mike) Walter, age 76 was the lone Democrat on the council serving the residents of District 5. He was first elected to the council in 1992 serving until 1999, when he ran for mayor and was defeated by Norman Yoder. He was reelected to the council in 2003 and has faithfully served the City of Auburn for the past 20 years. He has served at a Democratic Precinct Chairman since 1988.
WOWO News
Marion man arrested for attempting to kidnap child in grocery store
MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – A Marion man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after a woman said he attempted to grab her 4-year-old child. Marion police say that on Monday a woman came to the department to file a report. She stated that she was shopping at a local grocery store when a man attempted to grab her child. She said she was able to hold onto the child and scream as the suspect fled from the store.
WOWO News
John Shannon, long-serving Trine University chief academic officer, named university’s 17th president
ANGOLA, Ind. (Press Release): John Shannon, Ph.D., has been named the 17th president of Trine University, effective June 1, 2023. Rick L. James, chair of the university’s board of trustees, made the announcement today following a board search to replace Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., who is retiring after an illustrious 23-year tenure as Trine president. In a related move, James also announced that Dr. Brooks will remain involved with the university after retiring the presidency, and will serve in the newly created role of university chancellor.
Comments / 0