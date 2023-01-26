Read full article on original website
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
The Most Expensive High School in all of Minnesota
If you've ever attended a private college, you know how costly it can get. The same goes for private high schools as well. In fact, private secondary education institution tuition has skyrocketed in recent years. Education A Lot recently compiled its list of the priciest high schools in each state....
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
kduz.com
Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
Former U.S. Senator for Minnesota Dave Durenberger dies at 88
Dave Durenberger, the longtime former U.S. Senator for Minnesota, has died at the age of 88. The St. Cloud native died at his home in St. Paul on Tuesday, it has been confirmed, with his death sparking a flurry tributes from Minnesota's political community. Dr. Brian Bruess, president of his...
See New Minnesota “Loon” Movie Trailer. Will It Make You Laugh or Cringe?
We all love our state bird the Loon. It's majestic and the calls of the Loon can be mesmerizing on a summer night. But you've also probably thought, at least once, those red eyes can be a little creepy. Maybe that was the thought when this Minnesota based movie was being put together.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Irish Setter boots named for local communities
Irish Setter boots is now honoring the working towns that drive its home state of Minnesota forward. The brand, based in Red Wing and born out of the Red Wing Shoe Company, has been constructing go-all-day, purpose-built boots for work, hunting and casual wear for over seven decades. Proud of...
mprnews.org
Fat tire biking is booming in popularity. We gave it a try.
As part of our new series, Winter Play, we're turning the winter doldrums on its head in a celebration of all things snow and cold. We sent our reporters out around the state to revel in the weather that makes living in Minnesota so unique. And the first story in that series comes from Kirsti Marohn, who's based out of our Collegeville, Minn. bureau. She talked with host Cathy Wurzer.
One Minnesota City, The Best in The Country to Find a Single Man
"All the single ladies, all the single ladies" Sorry, it's all that came to mind when I read an article sharing where all the singles are. According to Thriving Center of Psychology and based off data from the U.S. Census the cities with the most singles include these top 5 cities:
ccxmedia.org
Local Teachers Among Candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year
Ten local teachers have been named as candidates for Education Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year honor. The organization named 131 teachers from across the state to the this week.The program is open to teachers in pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade as well as teachers involved in Early Childhood Family Education or Adult Basic Education in private and public schools.
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?
We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
agupdate.com
Erickson’s corn yield goals continue to rise each year
ALDEN, Minn. – Dan Erickson remembers his dad, Chuck Erickson, documenting 200-bushel per acre corn for the National Corn Yield Contest. He doesn’t remember the exact year, but it was worth celebrating. Now Dan has verified 300-bushel per acre corn with his 2022 entry in the conventional/non-irrigated class...
Minnesota Law Involving Pigs Is One of the Weirdest Ever
I'm no legal scholar, but I'm guessing this law has to be one of the weirdest laws still on the books in Minnesota to this day. Seeing that I was born and raised over in Wisconsin, there have always been several Minnesota laws that always seemed a little strange to me. Especially that whole liquor-stores-can't-be-open-on-Sundays law that was finally repealed back in 2017. And Minnesota's 3/2 beer law (which is still in effect) is equally befuddling to me.
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky
A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
hot967.fm
Five Indicted After Allegations Of “Systematic Torture” Of Northern Minnesota Child
(Red Lake Indian Reservation, MN) — Five northern Minnesota residents are under federal indictment on allegations of “systematic torture, endangerment, neglect, and abuse” of a child. The indictment was unsealed Friday and accuses 49-year-old Trina Johnson of direct abuse towards a boy in foster care who was in her legal custody. Bertram Lussier Jr, and her sisters Bobbi Johnson, Ellie Johnson, and Patricia Johnson are charged with aiding and abetting Johnson. The alleged abuse happened between January 2021 and April 2022 on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.
a-z-animals.com
The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota
Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota. [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
Travis Smith creates sleeping mats made from plastic bags for unhoused Minnesotans
ST. JAMES, Minn. – In a project to help unhoused Minnesotans, a St. James man is creating sleeping mats made from cut-up plastic bags.Travis Smith weaves the bags together into tightly woven, lightweight mats after his mother, Marge, cuts them into strips and ties them together.Each mat is made of 900 bags, gathered from stores and friends and family all over Minnesota."I don't think we'll ever run out of bags," Marge Smith said.Smith is now working on his 55th mat."He finished one yesterday. He starts another one today," Marge Smith said. "He doesn't break. He just keeps going." Smith donates...
Lawmakers question hospital CEOs on proposed merger
ST PAUL, Minn. — M Health Fairview could merge with Sanford Health from South Dakota and the proposed move is garnering both scrutiny and support. At a joint meeting of the Minnesota House commerce and health committees Monday, hospital leaders made their case to lawmakers for the first time.
