Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson
Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay
NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
LGBTQ+ Youth Are Uncomfortable In Their Own Skin: Study
Data from a new study suggests that young LGBTQ+ people in America aren’t comfortable in their own skin — literally. The latest study results from the Trevor Project on LGBTQ Youth and Body Dissatisfaction are out. Researchers found that some LGBTQ+ youth are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with their bodies,...
Spotlights Young Trans People, Loved Ones
The Trevor Project released on Tuesday Learn With Love, a documentary short film telling the stories of three transgender young people and their relationships with loved ones. “The documentary is part of the Trevor Project’s enduring advocacy initiative to cultivate public awareness and acceptance of transgender and nonbinary experiences, bolster messages of support and love for young people who hold these identities, and ultimately work toward ending suicide among LGBTQ young people,” says a press release from the organization.
Flipping the Script on Stories of Black Trans Women
It can often feel like joy and optimism went on sabbatical around 2015 and have yet to reappear. Counter that despair with the Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, a young organization building community and mobilizing resources for underrepresented artists. Since its founding in 2019 by Jordyn Jay, the grassroots organization has raised over a million dollars to support Black trans artists. Members of the collective have appeared on HBO Max’s Legendary, staged exhibitions at Los Angeles’s Armand Hammer Museum, and performed on Broadway.
