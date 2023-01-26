Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
How Bears Projected Cap Space Went From $118M to $93M Ahead of NFL Free Agency
How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap figure will be a record $224.8 million per team. That's over $16 million higher than in 2022 and up $42.3 from 2021. But some how...
J.J. Watt Responds To Texans' Hiring Of Former Teammate
Recently retired Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt tweeted his support for the franchise's reported hiring of former teammate DeMeco Ryans. LET’S GOOOOOOO," Watt quote-tweeted in response to ESPN's Adam Schefter post reporting the hiring on Tuesday (January 31). "You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!! Cannot wait to see what Meco does. One of the best teammates & leaders I’ve ever been around. #HTown."
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DeMeco Ryans 'expected' to be hired as Houston Texans head coach
Former Alabama linebacker DeMeco Ryans has done a phenomenal job as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and he is now expected to become the next head coach for the Houston Texans, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ryans and the 49ers’ season came...
Projecting DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff with Texans
The Houston Texans made it official and have made former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans their sixth full-time coach in team history. Ryans brings instant credibility to the Texans with his past two seasons with the 49ers and their consecutive appearances in the NFC Championship Game. The former 2006 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year also brings an excitement to the fan base as they recall fondly his 86 career games with the club from 2006-11, earning two Pro Bowls in the process.
Report: Bulls and Suns Have Discussed Trade Involving Coby White, Jae Crowder
Could Chicago be a landing spot for the disgruntled Suns' forward?
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
125 players to meet with Houston Texans at the Senior Bowl
Since the Houston Texans acquired extra picks from the Cleveland Browns thanks to a 2022 offseason trade, it has constantly been draft season in Clutch City. The only change has been how intense the fervor has been for the draft, which has heated up since the end of the regular season.
The Cubs One-Two Punch in Rotation Could Make All the Difference
The Chicago Cubs have bolstered their rotation and roster this winter. The combination of Marcus Stroman and Jameson Taillon could make all the difference.
7 former Bears players, coaches on AFC, NFC Championship teams
The NFL has narrowed things down to the its final four, where the Eagles and 49ers will battle in the NFC Championship and the Chiefs and Bengals will face off in the AFC Championship on Sunday. While the Bears missed the playoffs for the second straight year, there are some...
4 Intriguing Targets For The Falcons With No. 8 Overall Pick
The Atlanta Falcons outperformed expectations set on them for the second season in a row. While back-to-back seven-win campaigns may not garner a ton of attention, it is about as good of a start as Arthur Smith could have had with the franchise. Atlanta is a team in transition. They...
Inactive Players: San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles
NEW YORK — The following are the inactive players for today’s NFL NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers vs the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Live TV coverage of this game is available on FOX Network and you fellow live stats and box score updates here: GAMECAST | BOX SCORE | PLAY-BY-PLAY.
