Commanders to Hire Coach Eric Bieniemy from Chiefs?
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Hall of Fame GM says there’s a big misconception about new Panthers coach Frank Reich
Bill Polian, who hired new Panthers coach Frank Reich as both a QB at Carolina and as a coach at Indy, says Panthers have hit a home run.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nicole Lynn Becomes First Black Woman Agent To Represent A Player (Jalen Hurts) In The Super Bowl
Lynn is a part of Hurts' all-female management team, the first of its kind in the league. What started from an Instagram DM has led Nicole Lynn to shattering glass ceilings as the first Black woman agent to represent an NFL player in the Super Bowl. After following Hurts’ collegiate...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl
Nadmukong Suh already has one Super Bowl ring from when he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a title three years ago, but the Philadelphia Eagles star has an excellent reason for wanting another. Suh and his wife, Katya, have twin boys who will turn 2 years old in March. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive... The post Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Former Grambling Star, Saints Assistant D.J. Williams Has the Pedigree to Become an NFL Coordinator or Head Coach
D.J. Williams could have followed his father's footsteps in the NFL, but evolving into a NFL coordinator of head coach may be his calling.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles will reportedly negotiate massive contract extension this offseason
It's only his second full season as the Eagles' starter, but QB Jalen Hurts has already guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old's stellar campaign has put him in line for a massive contract extension this offseason. On "NFL GameDay," Rapoport...
Bethune-Cookman Player Makes Opinion On Ed Reed Very Clear
The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman may have ended as quickly as it started, but one Wildcats player says that the Hall of Famer was already shifting the culture before they even got the chance to take the practice field. Reed was very outspoken about the school's lack of support for its football ...
Dwyane Wade's Wife Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Group Chat Absolutely Loves Jalen Hurts
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade's wife, revealed recently that her friends in the group chat are obsessed with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Alabama offers the younger brother of former Heisman winner Jameis Winston
Alabama almost landed a commitment from former Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, but the product of Hueytown High School found it in his best interest to play for Florida State. The Tide extended an early offer to Jonah Winston. He is the younger brother of Jameis and is a 2026...
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard
The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen. Citizen...
New Panthers coach once served as president of seminary school in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By the time Frank Reich arrived at Charlotte's Reformed Theological Seminary campus, he had played 13 seasons in the NFL and was a known name among football fans. But on campus, the humble Reich didn't attract too much attention. Most of the time. "He did actually...
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ravens DL Calais Campbell on potential return to Baltimore: 'I want to be part of a great team'
The Baltimore Ravens found themselves as an early exit from the playoffs following a 10-7 record during the 2022 season. They lost 24-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round, and now enter an offseason of questions. In comments made during the team’s end-of-season media availability, defensive lineman...
49ers quarterback Josh Johnson is nine days removed from Oakland Tech Hall of Fame induction
How fast life can turn. Josh Johnson, the journeyman quarterback who has played with 14 teams in his 15-year career, was thrust into Sunday's NFC championship game for the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia. Remarkable. On Jan. 19, Johnson was in his old high school gym at ...
The Panthers bring in a new coach, and leave behind some unanswered questions
The Carolina Panthers have chosen one of their former players, Frank Reich, to be their new head coach. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary, says we should think a little longer about the coach the Panthers didn’t choose. Steve Wilks, as interim head coach, led...
