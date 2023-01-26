ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl

Nadmukong Suh already has one Super Bowl ring from when he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a title three years ago, but the Philadelphia Eagles star has an excellent reason for wanting another. Suh and his wife, Katya, have twin boys who will turn 2 years old in March. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive... The post Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Bethune-Cookman Player Makes Opinion On Ed Reed Very Clear

The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman may have ended as quickly as it started, but one Wildcats player says that the Hall of Famer was already shifting the culture before they even got the chance to take the practice field. Reed was very outspoken about the school's lack of support for its football ...
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard

The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen. Citizen...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy