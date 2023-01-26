Baltimore Killer Gets Two Life Sentences For Murders Spanning Two Days

Gerald Smith Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A repeat violent offender was sentenced to two life sentences after a murder streak in May 2021, authorities announced.

Gerald Smith was sentenced on first degree murder charges in connections with the deaths of Marvis Polluck and Brittany Hayes-Smith, on May 2 and May 3, 2021, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney.

“This defendant is a repeat violent offender who took two lives in two days with clearly no regard for humanity or the law,” said State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates. “It is apparent to me that he should never be on the streets of our city again. My heart goes out to the families and community members impacted by these devastating acts of violence.”

On the evening of May 2, 2021, police found Marvis Pollock lying in the street on the 2600 block of West Fairmount Avenue, with gunshot wounds to his face and upper body. Pollock was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police recovered evidence from the scene, including numerous spent casings and were able to identify the shooter as Gerald Smith. Surveillance of Smith's cell phone was able to reveal his location at the scene at the time of the shooting. Video evidence was also captured showing Smith leaving a nearby store, grabbing something from a vehicle, and running back toward the scene.

While detectives were on the scene investigating the murder of Pollock, the next day, they were told that Smith had just committed another murder on the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace.

Brittany Hayes-Smith was found lying unresponsive with gunshot wounds on the living room floor of a residence after her father came to check on her well-being.

Investigation revealed that Hayes-Smith had moved out of the home she shared with Gerald Smith two months prior.

Witnesses state that they heard four gunshots emanate from the crime scene where Hayes-Smith was found around 4:30 a.m., May 2, 2021.

Shortly after, a witness called Smith who admitted on the phone to killing Hayes-Smith. After the murders, Smith fled to Atlanta where he was arrested and extradited to Baltimore.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.