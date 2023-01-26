ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans

The San Francisco 49ers are moving quickly now that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is taking his talents elsewhere. Ryans, who was a highly in-demand candidate, officially accepted a job on Tuesday to become the head coach of an AFC team. In the wake of the news, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the 49ers... The post 49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Breaking: Another Cowboys Coach Will Not Return

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be clearing house, outside of a couple of major coaching positions, anyway. Earlier this week, the team announced that several assistant coaches would not be retained. Sunday night, the Cowboys decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Now, the team ...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cowboys Coach Hire: Is McAdoo a Reason for Kellen Delay?

The Dallas Cowboys' foot-dragging on their decision on the job future of Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator, seems difficult to explain. Other top coordinators around the NFL are flying off the shelves, including some guys like Nathaniel Hackett, a Mike McCarthy protege who moved from being the fired Broncos head coach to being the Jets coordinator.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Titans’ connection to OC candidate is picking up steam

The Tennessee Titans’ search for its next offensive coordinator has cooled off over the last week or so. That was until CBS’ NFL Insider, Jonathan Jones, dropped a massive nugget minutes before the AFC Championship Game kicked off. Jones reported that the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric...
NASHVILLE, TN

