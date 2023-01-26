Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House
SPOKANE, Wash. - A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by Spokane...
nbcrightnow.com
Best of both worlds: Tanner, Jacob Groves watch Eastern Washington's magical basketball run from afar while celebrating their own at Oklahoma
Being teammates is nothing new for Jacob and Tanner Groves, which this talented duo from Shadle Park High School is again at Oklahoma. However, as their senior seasons wind down, both realize how special their nearly two seasons in the Big 12 Conference with the Sooners have been. “Obviously, it’s...
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington guard Angelo Allegri named Big Sky Player of the Week
For the first time in his 1½ years at Eastern Washington, Angelo Allegri was named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday. He is the third Eagles men’s basketball player to earn the honor this season. Sophomores Steele Venters (Week 4) and Cedric Coward (Week 7) are the others.
nbcrightnow.com
Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast (episode 2): An unforgettable game from Julian Strawther, and a home game against Santa Clara before Saturday's showdown at Saint Mary's
Julian Strawther couldn't miss on Saturday at Portland. Strawther and his No. 12 ranked-Gonzaga Bulldogs would gladly take a repeat performance this week. In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former Gonzaga center Richard Fox look back at Strawther's 40-point performance, then break down two big matchups this week – Thursday's home game against Santa Clara and Saturday's showdown against No. 18 Saint Mary's in Moraga, Calif.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga rewind: A closer look at Julian Strawther’s 40-point eruption against Portland
PORTLAND – As Portland coach Shantay Legans’ post-game media session was winding down Saturday, a reporter from the school’s student newspaper asked if anyone, presumably with a Pilots player in mind, had stood out against Gonzaga. “The Strawther kid on the other team, yeah,” Legans said. “He...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women stay at No. 17 in AP poll for second straight week
Upsets around the nation last week forced a lot of change in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, but Gonzaga didn’t budge from its No. 17 ranking. The Zags improved to 21-2 overall and 11-0 in the West Coast Conference after home wins against Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine. But they apparently didn’t make an impression with voters.
nbcrightnow.com
Coming off 40-point performance, Gonzaga's Julian Strawther named WCC Player of the Week
Normally it takes two solid performances to warrant West Coast Conference Player of the Week consideration. Or, in the case of Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther, one 40-point eruption. Strawther won the WCC’s weekly award for the first time after scoring a career-high 40 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers during...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga climbs to No. 12, Saint Mary's moves up to No. 18 in AP poll ahead of WCC showdown in Moraga
Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s will both hold top-20 rankings when the Bulldogs and Gaels meet for the first time this season. The Bulldogs moved up two spots in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after pulling away from Portland for an 82-67 win on Saturday at the Chiles Center. The Gaels jumped from No. 22 to No. 18 after edging out BYU 57-56 on Aidan Mahaney’s game-winning jumper.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga unveils plans for Courtney Vandersloot jersey retirement on Feb. 11
The retirement of Courtney Vandersloot’s No. 21 jersey on Feb. 11 will be worth the wait, Gonzaga University officials said Friday. After the event was announced on Jan. 5, the athletic department has planned to give it “all the pomp and circumstance” received by former GU men players, said Senior Associate Athletic Director Devon Thomas, who oversees athletic marketing and communications.
nbcrightnow.com
Former Eastern Washington QBs Bo Levi Mitchell, Vernon Adams Jr. find renewed enthusiasm in CFL
Bo Levi Mitchell versus Vernon Adams Jr. sounds so much more intriguing to Eastern Washington University football fans than Jake Maier versus Nathan Rourke. Fortunately for both Mitchell and Adams, the former EWU All-America quarterbacks appear to be entering the 2023 Canadian Football League season with new starting assignments after ending last year on the bench for their respective teams.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga senior forward Drew Timme named to Wooden Award late season watch list
Gonzaga senior forward Drew Timme is on the Wooden Award late-season watch list for the third consecutive year. Timme on Monday was listed among 20 players in the running for the Wooden Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding player. Timme made the Wooden Award All-American team (top...
Comments / 0