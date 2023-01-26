CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music star Luke Bryan is getting ready to go on tour and he's making a stop in the Queen City. “Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Luke shared. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO