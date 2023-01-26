Read full article on original website
'American Auto' is back on NBC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 'American Auto' is a workplace comedy that takes the wheels off the automobile industry. Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business – when they aren’t fighting or trying to outwit each other.
Get the perfect front door from Pop's Discount Building Materials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The front door to your home plays a huge role in its curb appeal! Stand out from the rest and find something truly unique at Pop's Discount Building Materials. Sometimes they get a one-of-a-kind doors from Asian inspired or craftsman style. And with thousands in stock, you never know what you'll find!
Get your maximum refund with TaxAct
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It seems every tax season brings with it some sort of change that impacts your filing. This season is no different. TaxAct, a leading DIY tax software provider – is on a mission to help all filers navigate these changes and file their returns with confidence. Having helped more than 90 million tax filers since 2000, TaxAct provides easy-to-use software that helps you get your maximum refund, guaranteed.
Luke Bryan is coming to Charlotte this fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music star Luke Bryan is getting ready to go on tour and he's making a stop in the Queen City. “Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Luke shared. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job."
Science Sunday: Snowstorm in a Jar
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There hasn’t been a snowstorm, or any snow really, across the Charlotte metro so far in 2023. So, let’s make our own!. This is a fun experiment to do with the kids at home, especially on a cloudy day. This is an easy, two-part science experiment and you may have these items at home already.
Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Greens with Shaved Cheese
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roasted Sweet Potato and Greens with Shaved Cheese. 3 medium sweet potatoes - various colors are nice - blue, orange and Japanese white. 1/2 cup pistachios or chopped pecans (optional) 1/2 lb baby spinach or baby kale. 1 cup shaved (with a vegetable peeler) manchego or...
Lancaster County Council of the Arts brings art to the classroom
LANCASTER, S.C. — Enhancing the quality of life through art is the goal of the Lancaster County Council of the Arts. Located in the heart of downtown Lancaster, South Carolina, the nonprofit was created back in 1977. They strive to make sure Lancaster County's cultural heritage is sustained and...
'It’s been transformational' | LoSo development shows no signs of slowing down
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte continues to see development. Lower South End, also known as LoSo, is the new hot spot with apartments and restaurants being built. The neighborhood is just south of South End and includes the area around Olde Mecklenburg Brewery. The area is seeing a shift. “It’s...
Cheslie Kryst memorial fund launches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Cheslie Kryst, the late former Miss USA and Charlotte native who died by suicide last January, is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) to launch the Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health in honor of the first anniversary of her death.
Let it snow ... please? This is the last time Charlotte saw measurable snowfall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The snow lovers are getting restless. Monday marks 366 days since Charlotte last saw measurable snowfall, when 0.2" fell in the Queen City on Jan. 29, 2022, according to chief meteorologist Brad Panovich. So far this winter, only the North Carolina mountains have seen considerable snowfall,...
United Way of Greater Charlotte is helping and investing in communities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Today United Way of Greater Charlotte joined us with some big news regarding investments and changes coming their way. President and CEO, Laura Yates Clark says, "we changed the name from United...
Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
Truist Bank seeking solutions through $22M initiative to break down barriers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, the Truist Foundation announced a $22 million initiative aimed at breaking down barriers for minority-owned businesses. This collaborative project will start in Charlotte but the impact will spread to cities like Atlanta, Memphis, and Miami to create resiliency in corridors and communities that have been forgotten.
Here are the new CATS services changes for February
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Feb. 6, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will modify select bus routes to improve its on-time performance. CATS said in addition to these routine schedule adjustments, Route 10 – West Boulevard and Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle, will see minor structural changes.
Why Charlotte leaders might ask for a tax increase
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders know that in order to grow, there is a need to financially support that growth, which is why a sales tax increase may be necessary to fund the city's transportation plans. "I have not seen a great city survive without a great mobility system,"...
Ford cutting electric Mustang's price
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ford is cutting the price of its electric Mustang Mach-E crossover and it's pointing to the need to remain competitive after Tesla reduced prices for some of its electric vehicles. According to CNBC, the Mach-E, which is comparable to Tesla's Model Y, will now cost about...
Albemarle gets new summer baseball team with a unique name
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new summer collegiate baseball team is coming to Albemarle: Introducing the Uwharrie Wampus Cats!. The Wampus Cats will make their debut during the 2023 season against some of the best collegiate wood-bat teams in the Carolinas. Their opponents will include the Boone Bigfoots, the Carolina Disco Turkeys of Winston-Salem and the Wilmington Sharks.
Bossy Beulah's to open new location in South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack announced it will open its second Charlotte location in South End this week with a special promotion for some of the first customers in line. The first 50 guests at the new Bossy Beulah's, located at 2932 Griffith Street will receive free...
Charlotte teen dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Charlotte died after a shooting in Kannapolis Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department announced Monday. Around 11 p.m., Ty'el Hankins was driving along Elwood Street in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, according to police. Hankins, who was found inside his car which had crashed into a home on the street, had suffered a gunshot wound.
