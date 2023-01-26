Read full article on original website
The Table holds the first in person community meal since 2019
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Table, a monthly meal held at St. Augustine’s Church in Rhinelander, is back serving meals in person for the first time since 2019. The church and other local organizations make the meal possible by donations and work from volunteers. The Table started in...
Rhinelander Downtown Inc. begins Taste of Chocolate, Monday
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Downtown Rhinelander businesses are gearing up for this years Taste of Chocolate fundraising event. The Downtown Rhinelander Inc. group is sponsoring the fundraiser, which is reminiscent of a scene right out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. If you visit any participating downtown business between January...
Trail may close due to off-trail riding
ARBOR VITAE - An Oneida County snowmobile trail is on the verge of being closed because of off-trail riding. The announcement came from the Cross Country Cruisers Facebook page. The trail from the 47 trail to Stack's Bay on Lake Minocqua is in danger of being closed. The town is...
Vilas County trail to be temporarily closed
ST. GERMAIN - A snowmobile trail in the St. Germain area will be temporarily closed and a reroute will be in order. The Trail involved is Trail 15 and will be closed from TIN 267 to Little Bass Lake Road. A temporary reroute has been established the meantime. The reroute...
Tomahawk FCCLA students deliver care packages to humane society and birthing center
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - A lot of schools have FCCLA chapters which work to empower students to address issues in the community. The Tomahawk chapter completed two projects today including one to help canines, and another, young families. The chapter recently brought care packages down to two organizations in Wausau.
Camp 10 Ski Area looking for applicants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Camp 10 a place where many people go to ski or snowboard down the beautiful slopes, however in the last year operations around the area have not been the same. The ski resort is currently under staffed at the moment which makes day to day tasks extremely difficult. To operate the resort successfully at least 12 employees are needed. Right now they currently only have seven. Camp 10's President Gren Rudd, says because of this situation, him and his team is unable to provide the best experiences for families.
Kinship of Tomahawk looking for mentors to help out students
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 1997 the Kinship of Tomahawk has been helping kids around the area through their youth mentoring program. Executive Director Patti Hilgendorf says their mission is quite simple. "Providing mentoring opportunities to children and families in our community," said Patti Higendorf. "What goes through that is mentoring the whole family to make change to help them through some tough times and get our kids through high school graduation," she said. "To achieve that goal, they created an after-school program. With activities ranging from playing the Nintendo Wii, to making arts and crafts. Kris Berg believes this is making a huge impact.
Northwoods hospital receives Patient Experience award
MINOCQUA - A Northwoods hospital is being recognized for its patient care. On Monday, Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua received the 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Patient Experience Award by Press Ganey. The award honors Marshfield for delivering outstanding Emergency Department patient experience. Press Ganey works with more than 41 thousand...
Hodags swim away victorious after Double Dual Meet
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- After two postponements of the Double Dual Meet held at Lakeland Union High School; Tomahawk, Rhinelander, and Lakeland were finally able to compete.
Police disclose name of Friday snowmobile crash
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A snowmobile accident in Oneida County on Friday evening left one person dead while trying to pass another snowmobile in the town of Nokomis. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that Matthew R. Finstrom (41) of Plainfield Illinois died as the result of the crash. In a...
Fatal snowmobile accident in Arbor Vitae
ARBOR VITAE - One person died in a snowmobile accident Sunday in Arbor Vitae. Just after 7 p.m., the Vilas County 911 center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree on trail 17 near Schuman Rd. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful, and the operator was pronounced deceased.
Production Supervisor - 1st Shift - 3403325
JOB DUTIES: Responsible for ensuring that footwear is produced economically, on time, and of the highest quality. Produces footwear according to estimates through proper supervision, motivation, and leadership of employees, while maintaining a safe and healthy environment in the department. Organizes and supervises the production of footwear in specified quantity and quality according to daily plan. Implements measures necessary to eliminate waiting time, wastage of materials, and extra wages. Ensures that operators are performing daily clean-up and machine maintenance. Trains and motivates employees to reach required standard outputs in the shortest possible time. Encourages and assists employees to learn more than one job so that they become more versatile in the event of absenteeism or product change. Ensures strict compliance with all regulations contained in the Occupational Safety and Health Act and assures adherence to all plant safety rules, machine guarding, and that personal protective equipment, where issued, is used by operators. Approves payroll of operators and submits same to payroll department. Promotes a favorable company image among operators and peers in the community and with customers. Enforces all Company policies and plant rules in effect or as directed by his or her superior or by management. Ensures that all aspects of the job are carried out following applicable WSC ISO 9001 Quality System requirements. Work closely with the HR department on hiring of employee. Supervise and direct workforce. Works closely with the HR department to investigate and settle labor grievances.
