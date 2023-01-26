CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — On a short turnaround, the Bellarmine men's tennis team faced its third power-five opponent in two weeks on Sunday evening, and the Knights fell at Illinois by a final score of 6-1. Matthew Nice was yet again the bright spot, however, claiming his third singles win against a power-five opponent. Nice picked up victories against opponents from Louisville and Michigan State last week, which earned him ASUN Player of the Week honors.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO