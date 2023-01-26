ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

bellarmine.edu

Knights to host ASUN-leading Owls, Jacksonville State

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine Knights return to Freedom Hall for a pair of ASUN Conference contests on Thursday and Saturday when they welcome league-leader Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State respectively. The Owls of Kennesaw State enter play this week on a pretty good roll. Since a narrow 89-86 loss at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Women's basketball to host Austin Peay, Lipscomb

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team will welcome two opponents who are near the top of the ASUN standings as the Knights are set to host Austin Peay State at 5 p.m. (ET) Thursday and Lipscomb at 1 p.m. Saturday in Freedom Hall. Austin Peay (12-7,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
bellarmine.edu

Suder earns ASUN Newcomer of the Week Award

ATLANTA - Bellarmine's Peter Suder and Queens' AJ McKee earned the ASUN Conference Men's Basketball weekly honors, announced by the league office on Monday. Both student-athletes garnered the first respective awards in their programs' histories as Suder claimed the Newcomer of the Week distinction and McKee was tabbed as Player of the Week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Nice earns another high-major win, Knights drop road contest at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — On a short turnaround, the Bellarmine men's tennis team faced its third power-five opponent in two weeks on Sunday evening, and the Knights fell at Illinois by a final score of 6-1. Matthew Nice was yet again the bright spot, however, claiming his third singles win against a power-five opponent. Nice picked up victories against opponents from Louisville and Michigan State last week, which earned him ASUN Player of the Week honors.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine is now enrolling for the Women of Color Entrepreneurship Certificate Program

Bellarmine University’s Rubel School of Business is now accepting applications for the Women of Color Entrepreneurship Leadership Certificate Program for the 2023 cohort, the third cohort in program history. Designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, this program offers a unique opportunity for women of color to hone their leadership skills and take their businesses to the next level.
LOUISVILLE, KY

