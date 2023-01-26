Read full article on original website
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Collider
How James Gunn’s DCU Is Different From Marvel’s MCU
When it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be the new co-heads of DC Studios, the excitement for the new DCU was palpable. Gunn and Safran's introduction as the co-heads of DC Studios stirred up a lot of drama in the past few months as it meant the fate of current in-production films was in flux. During a press conference, Gunn and Safran laid out their extended plan for the DCU, but also clarified just how similar and dissimilar this new universe would be to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Collider
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
Collider
The Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence Movie That Totally Missed the Mark
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence have already starred in five films together, and when they do, is usually an Oscar-worthy pairing. The two have collaborated on Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy with all three earning at the very least a nomination for one or both and two wins for Lawrence. So one of the biggest mysteries that still echoes around Hollywood corners is what happened with their romantic period piece entitled Serena?
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
Collider
James Gunn Is Right: The Lack of Creative Flexibility Is Making Movies Worse
On Tuesday, the new head of the DCU, a man by the name of James Gunn who you may have heard of, seemed to acknowledge the limitations seemingly imposed on modern mainstream media creators. While he is bringing much of the scattered universe under what is essentially the same roof, that is less interesting than what he said when laying out his plan for the future of the DCU with one particular part that stood out. Specifically, Gunn said that the reason why he thinks “movies in general are not as good as they used to be” is that there is less flexibility given to the creators of the stories themselves.
Collider
The Beatles Almost Made the First 'Lord of the Rings' Movie
Long before Peter Jackson directed The Beatles: Get Back, the Fab Four already had a subtle connection to The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Back in the mid-1960s, decades before Peter Jackson or even Ralph Bakshi thought of bringing Middle Earth to the silver-screen, The Beatles were fresh off of their first two feature films with United Artists: 1964's A Hard Day's Night and 1965's Help! The band was signed on to complete a third film with the production company, and in their early stages of development, Paul, John, George, and Ringo considered a possibility so ambitious that it almost comes off as comical— they wanted to adapt and star in their own Lord of the Rings film.
Collider
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Ending Explained: Tragedy and Triumph
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie.Teen Wolf: The Movie had quite the reputation to live up to. Not only did it have to continue the story of Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his friends, but it also had to bring them into the modern era and even bid some characters farewell. And for the most part, it seems to have worked as the revival film is Paramount+'s most-watched original movie in the first day of its debut. But per Teen Wolf tradition, tragedy and triumph came in equal measure.
Collider
'Superman: Legacy' Is The Title Of the Next Superman Movie
During a press conference, which Collider attended, to discuss their plan for the DC Extended Universe, new co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that the next Man of Steel movie is called Superman Legacy. As promised by Gunn last month, the upcoming film will not be another origin story, even if it focuses on the Son of Krypton/’s legacy and identity.
Collider
Who Is Booster Gold, DCU’s New Charming, Sorta Narcissistic Time-Traveling Hero?
Among the many announcements from James Gunn and Peter Safran on their plans for the DCU is confirmation of an HBO Max series featuring fan-favorite hero Booster Gold. It's been a long-time coming for the hero, who looked to be lined up for a film in 2016 that never materialized, and a role in DC's Legends of Tomorrow that didn't extend past the Season 7 finale due to the cancelation of the series. Outside of DC fandom, however, Booster Gold is virtually unknown. His history doesn't go back as far as the classic DC characters who've long been in the public consciousness. His history doesn't even kick off in the conventional comic-book way, more "with great power comes great wealth and stature" than "great responsibility". But sometimes a narcissistic, charming, and not entirely truthful hero wannabe becomes something more.
Collider
Why 'The Last of Us' Episode 3’s Tear-Jerking Song Sounds Familiar and Why It Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 3.Episode 3 of HBO’s The Last of Us just gave us one of the most heart-wrenching episodes of television, and it did it without any of the gore or high-intensity action usually attributed to these post-apocalyptic “zombie” shows. Instead, the episode, titled “Long Long Time” gave us an unexpected love story in the middle of the apocalypse. Diverging from the video game that the show is based on, this episode explores the backstory between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Bill has been preparing for the apocalypse since before the cordyceps infections. When the apocalypse does come, he is more than thrilled to spend the rest of his life alone in his abandoned, fortified town. That is until Frank, a survivor from Baltimore, comes to his doorstep seeking help. Although Bill initially seems to be a curmudgeon, his loneliness and humanity inevitably get the better of him.
Collider
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: A Look at the Duality of One of Rock & Roll’s Greatest Icons | Sundance 2023
Late in his life, Little Richard would talk about how he was the inspiration for all the artists we now consider rock and roll. The Beatles opened for him, Jimi Hendrix played with him, and The Rolling Stones learned from him. What might seem like bold claims are actually a sad truth: Little Richard might be the most influential musician of the 20th century. The brilliance of Little Richard: I Am Everything, by director Lisa Cortés, is that it does the work and shows that Little Richard deserved better and deserved more respect for his contributions, an icon who paved the way for everyone that would come after him, from Elvis Presley to Tyler, the Creator.
Collider
How to Watch M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin': Showtimes and Streaming Status
He has his fans and his detractors, but there's no denying that M. Night Shyamalan is one of the most consistent and unique horror/thriller filmmakers working in the industry today. From his celebrated modern classics like The Sixth Sense (1999) and Unbreakable (2000) to guilty pleasure cult favorites like The Happening (2008) and Old (2021), Shyamalan has cemented himself as an auteur filmmaker whose style of storytelling is unmistakable and consistently entertaining. He's also a director who never fails to do something a bit different with each film he makes while still inserting his signature style, and his next anticipated project appears to be no exception. Knock at the Cabin is another thrilling existential tale from the master of twists, and just like his most recent film Old, it will tell the story of a seemingly normal family vacation gone horribly wrong.
Collider
'Creature Commandos': Meet the Cast of the New DC Animated Series
After today’s massive announcement from James Gunn and Peter Safran about the future of the DC Universe both in cinemas and on TV, we’ve been given plenty of material to speculate about how this new project will play out. Even though the duo made it clear that this will only become a reality in mid-2025 at the earliest (with the new Superman: Legacy movie), we can be certain that the cogs are turning and the next couple of years will give us some exciting DC reveals. One of the many things Gunn and Safran revealed is the animated series Creature Commandos.
Collider
'Swamp Thing' Movie Will Explore the Superhero's "Dark Origins"
The DCU will see the return of perhaps its messiest superhero, the humanoid plant monster Swamp Thing, under the reign of James Gunn and Peter Safran. While unveiling their plans for the future of the DC cinematic universe, Safran revealed that Swamp Thing will be getting its own solo film in the near future that will explore the origins of the popular anthropomorphic sludge monster.
Collider
A Brief Guide to the 2023 Oscar-Nominated Shorts
The trickiest categories to predict at the Oscars are the short film categories. With the exception of the oft-nominated Pixar and Disney animated shorts, most audiences tune in to the Oscars having never heard of any of the nominees. So use this recap as an advantage in order to win the Oscar pool and impress friends with your knowledge of the 15 nominated shorts!
Collider
How Did Tinker Bell Become the Face of Disney?
In honor of Peter Pan's 70th anniversary coming up this year, one character deserves to be celebrated more than the rest: Tinker Bell. It's no question that Disney has created more than its share of iconic characters, but even so, some reach greater levels of popularity than others. The studio's older, classic films have been around for years, and many of them are still beloved by fans of all ages. Disney Animation's fourteenth full-length film, Peter Pan, is one early film that has maintained its popularity over the years. In honor of its upcoming 70th anniversary, there's no better time than to celebrate one important Disney icon. No, not the film's titular character, but his fairy sidekick.
Collider
New 'The Magic Flute' Trailer Puts a New Spin on a Classic Opera [Exclusive]
One of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's best-known and best-loved operas is perhaps The Magic Flute, a story of romance, adventure, some light family drama, and the triumph of light over dark. While adaptations of the classic have been few over the last decade and a half, the Roland Emerich-produced film The Magic Flute promises to bring the story to a new audience in a thrilling way, and Collider is excited to exclusively share the North American trailer.
