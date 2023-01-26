(Lakeland, FL) -- At least ten people are wounded after a mass shooting in Lakeland Monday afternoon. Lakeland police chief Sammy Taylor tells reporters that they got several calls of shots fired on Iowa Avenue near Plum Street around 3:45 . They arrived and found three victims on scene. Seven others had gotten rides to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, a couple of miles away. Two of the victims are in critical condition. Taylor says one is in surgery and another is about to go into surgery.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO