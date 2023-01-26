Read full article on original website
Why 'The Last of Us' Episode 3’s Tear-Jerking Song Sounds Familiar and Why It Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 3.Episode 3 of HBO’s The Last of Us just gave us one of the most heart-wrenching episodes of television, and it did it without any of the gore or high-intensity action usually attributed to these post-apocalyptic “zombie” shows. Instead, the episode, titled “Long Long Time” gave us an unexpected love story in the middle of the apocalypse. Diverging from the video game that the show is based on, this episode explores the backstory between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Bill has been preparing for the apocalypse since before the cordyceps infections. When the apocalypse does come, he is more than thrilled to spend the rest of his life alone in his abandoned, fortified town. That is until Frank, a survivor from Baltimore, comes to his doorstep seeking help. Although Bill initially seems to be a curmudgeon, his loneliness and humanity inevitably get the better of him.
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word
Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan and Heidi Gardner Reconnect on Weekend Update
Michael B. Jordan is known for many things. He's been in Hollywood since he was a teenager and has a beloved fanbase for his work. However, one of his more prominent roles has been as Adonis Creed in the Creed franchise. And now, with Creed III coming out this March (and with Jordan directing the movie), we're all talking about his role once more. This time though, he reconnected with an old flame, Heidi Gardner's hilarious recurring character, Angel — Every Boxer's Girlfriend From Every Boxing Movie About Boxing Ever, when Jordan took to Saturday Night Live to host.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan's Jake From State Farm Gets a Little Too Involved in New Sketch
Jake from State Farm is, sometimes, a little too close for comfort. That is at least when he's played by Michael B. Jordan. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and made one thing clear: Jake does want to just take over Mikey Day's family. When a husband and wife need to use State Farm, Jake is there to help them. But when the husband leaves to go to work, he comes home to Jake still there with his wife and kids.
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
Vin Diesel's Faith is Put to the Test in New 'Fast X' Poster
The Fast & Furious franchise has pumped adrenaline through the veins of viewers for over two decades through its perfect blend of electrifying car chases, fiery romance and family-centric storyline. With the tenth installment, Fast X, well on the way, it looks like the saga is set to close with a bang. In a newly unveiled poster for the film, audiences have been teased a look at what's to come for Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his petrol-head family.
'Creature Commandos': Meet the Cast of the New DC Animated Series
After today’s massive announcement from James Gunn and Peter Safran about the future of the DC Universe both in cinemas and on TV, we’ve been given plenty of material to speculate about how this new project will play out. Even though the duo made it clear that this will only become a reality in mid-2025 at the earliest (with the new Superman: Legacy movie), we can be certain that the cogs are turning and the next couple of years will give us some exciting DC reveals. One of the many things Gunn and Safran revealed is the animated series Creature Commandos.
The Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence Movie That Totally Missed the Mark
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence have already starred in five films together, and when they do, is usually an Oscar-worthy pairing. The two have collaborated on Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy with all three earning at the very least a nomination for one or both and two wins for Lawrence. So one of the biggest mysteries that still echoes around Hollywood corners is what happened with their romantic period piece entitled Serena?
How James Gunn’s DCU Is Different From Marvel’s MCU
When it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be the new co-heads of DC Studios, the excitement for the new DCU was palpable. Gunn and Safran's introduction as the co-heads of DC Studios stirred up a lot of drama in the past few months as it meant the fate of current in-production films was in flux. During a press conference, Gunn and Safran laid out their extended plan for the DCU, but also clarified just how similar and dissimilar this new universe would be to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
New 'The Magic Flute' Trailer Puts a New Spin on a Classic Opera [Exclusive]
One of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's best-known and best-loved operas is perhaps The Magic Flute, a story of romance, adventure, some light family drama, and the triumph of light over dark. While adaptations of the classic have been few over the last decade and a half, the Roland Emerich-produced film The Magic Flute promises to bring the story to a new audience in a thrilling way, and Collider is excited to exclusively share the North American trailer.
How to Watch M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin': Showtimes and Streaming Status
He has his fans and his detractors, but there's no denying that M. Night Shyamalan is one of the most consistent and unique horror/thriller filmmakers working in the industry today. From his celebrated modern classics like The Sixth Sense (1999) and Unbreakable (2000) to guilty pleasure cult favorites like The Happening (2008) and Old (2021), Shyamalan has cemented himself as an auteur filmmaker whose style of storytelling is unmistakable and consistently entertaining. He's also a director who never fails to do something a bit different with each film he makes while still inserting his signature style, and his next anticipated project appears to be no exception. Knock at the Cabin is another thrilling existential tale from the master of twists, and just like his most recent film Old, it will tell the story of a seemingly normal family vacation gone horribly wrong.
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: A Look at the Duality of One of Rock & Roll’s Greatest Icons | Sundance 2023
Late in his life, Little Richard would talk about how he was the inspiration for all the artists we now consider rock and roll. The Beatles opened for him, Jimi Hendrix played with him, and The Rolling Stones learned from him. What might seem like bold claims are actually a sad truth: Little Richard might be the most influential musician of the 20th century. The brilliance of Little Richard: I Am Everything, by director Lisa Cortés, is that it does the work and shows that Little Richard deserved better and deserved more respect for his contributions, an icon who paved the way for everyone that would come after him, from Elvis Presley to Tyler, the Creator.
What Can We Expect From 'The Last of Us' Season 2?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and Part II games.With the early renewal for the hit HBO series The Last of Us coming in just after its second episode aired, it's leaving many people wondering what to expect in Season 2. With a sequel to the game already released, and with word that the first season will likely tell the whole story of the first game, The Last of Us Part II looms large. The sequel is a completely different beast from the original, with its length being nearly double that of the first, as it tells a much more narratively complex story. With the way the first season has shown so far that it isn’t afraid to expand and change story beats, it’ll be interesting to speculate on what audiences can expect to see in a sophomore season.
‘Kim’s Video’ Review: Loses Its Subject in Favor of a Personal Story | Sundance 2023
When I first read about Kim's Video, the iconic video store in New York City that housed an eclectic and unique collection of films from all over the world, I was immediately sucked into the idea of a documentary on this beloved relic. After all, I grew up in the time of video rental shops and watched as they disappeared into the ether with the introduction of streamers like Netflix. Kim's Video felt like a documentary that was tailor made for film lovers and people who grew up in that generation.
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Ending Explained: Tragedy and Triumph
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie.Teen Wolf: The Movie had quite the reputation to live up to. Not only did it have to continue the story of Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his friends, but it also had to bring them into the modern era and even bid some characters farewell. And for the most part, it seems to have worked as the revival film is Paramount+'s most-watched original movie in the first day of its debut. But per Teen Wolf tradition, tragedy and triumph came in equal measure.
James Gunn Is Right: The Lack of Creative Flexibility Is Making Movies Worse
On Tuesday, the new head of the DCU, a man by the name of James Gunn who you may have heard of, seemed to acknowledge the limitations seemingly imposed on modern mainstream media creators. While he is bringing much of the scattered universe under what is essentially the same roof, that is less interesting than what he said when laying out his plan for the future of the DCU with one particular part that stood out. Specifically, Gunn said that the reason why he thinks “movies in general are not as good as they used to be” is that there is less flexibility given to the creators of the stories themselves.
