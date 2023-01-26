Read full article on original website
West Virginia Releases Football Schedule for 2023 Season
West Virginia football released their 2023 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. Mountaineers will play all four new Big 12 schools next fall. All times and broadcasts for the games are to be determined. West Virginia enters its fifth season under head coach Neal Brown. Mountaineers look to bounce back from a...
2024 4-Star G Jahseem Felton Receives Offer from West Virginia
2024 4-star guard Jahseem Felton received an offer from West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. Felton currently plays for Southern California Academy in Castaic, Ca. Felton announced his offer via social media. “After a great conversation with coach [DerMarr] Johnson, I’m blessed to say I received an offer from West Virginia...
WVU Could be the College Football Home 2024 3-Star CB Recruit Hudauri Hines is Looking For
Adding a player like Hudauri Hines would do wonders for securing the future of the West Virginia secondary. With that said, actually landing him won’t be an easy task. WVSN spoke with Hines soon after he announced getting an offer from WVU, which now throws the Mountaineers into the mix with several other major programs, even including Notre Dame, with hopes of acquiring the three-star cornerback who still has another year of high school left at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.
2025 4-Star LB Target Dayshaun Burnett Made Another Visit to West Virginia
One of the top players in Pennsylvania in the 2025 recruiting class made another visit to WVU this past weekend. Dayshaun Burnett, a four-star linebacker out of Imani Christian Academy in Pittsburgh, tweeted a thank you message to the West Virginia program after spending time in Morgantown for Junior Day.
Country Roads Webcast: WVU-TCU Basketball Preview
Episode 7 of the 2022-2023 edition of the #CRW hoops podcast features reviews of the two latest WVU basketball games, the first of which being against Texas Tech on the road followed by the most recent contest that took place back in Morgantown against the then 15th ranked Auburn Tigers. To close out the episode, we preview the upcoming game against a top-15 TCU team before taking a look at the remaining WVU schedule and speculating on how many wins the Mountaineers will need in order to reach the NCAA tournament at seasons end.
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 15 TCU
West Virginia heads to Fort Worth, Texas, for their second matchup with No. 15 TCU on Tuesday night. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. WVU defeated TCU back on Jan. 18 in a must-win situation in Morgantown. Mountaineers led by 18 in the first half but the Horned Frogs made a comeback to cut the lead to two points with just a few minutes left in the game. West Virginia closed the game behind Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint. Since the win, West Virginia has won two out of their last three.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 30
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The Big 12 announced when it will finally unveil the 2023 conference football schedule. Update (10:00 AM) – A WR/DB in the 2025 class was at WVU for Junior Day. Update (8:30...
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews Second Matchup with TCU
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins previewed the second matchup with TCU on Monday morning. WVU will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, for Tuesday’s game with the Horned Frogs. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
WVU G Erik Stevenson Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week highlighted by his 31-point performance against Auburn on Saturday. Stevenson helped the Mountaineers go 2-0 last week. Stevenson averaged 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists last week. The Washington native shot 45 percent from the...
Twitter Reaction: West Virginia Fans Excited Again After Upset Win Over Auburn
Doing in front of a packed crowd, that included basketball legend Charles Barkley, and a rowdy atmosphere, West Virginia managed to beat number 15 Auburn 80-77 on Saturday afternoon. The win provides the Mountaineers a big boost in terms of their resume for the NCAA Tournament. WVU has now won...
