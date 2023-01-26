Episode 7 of the 2022-2023 edition of the #CRW hoops podcast features reviews of the two latest WVU basketball games, the first of which being against Texas Tech on the road followed by the most recent contest that took place back in Morgantown against the then 15th ranked Auburn Tigers. To close out the episode, we preview the upcoming game against a top-15 TCU team before taking a look at the remaining WVU schedule and speculating on how many wins the Mountaineers will need in order to reach the NCAA tournament at seasons end.

