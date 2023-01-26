ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Entitled Drivers Have Been Whining for 100 Years!

Like death and taxes, New Yorkers complain about parking. And the media has long been their enablers. These days, the local press likes to trot out random car drivers complaining that they can’t find parking because ___________ (insert any city program that has attempted to minutely tip the scales from drivers to everyone else such as open restaurants, open streets, wider sidewalks for pedestrians or a nascent effort to put garbage bags in the curbside lane and trim New York’s notorious 5 o’clock shadow).
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MTA Boss: City Must Meet Its ‘Commitment’ to Bus Lanes This Year

A promise made has to be a promise kept. MTA CEO and Chairman Janno Lieber said on Monday that the Adams administration must start hitting its legally mandated bus lane mileage benchmarks as laid out in the Streets Plan and as agreed to during a much-hyped 2022 transit summit between the Department of Transportation and regional transit authority.
MANHATTAN, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

SPACE HOGS: NYPD Cops Seize Clinton Hill Playground — Again!

Kids in Clinton Hill were unable to take advantage of an unseasonably warm January weekend because officers from the NYPD’s 88th Precinct had once again used the Classon Playground to park their personal vehicles. It’s not the first time cops at the Classon Street command had taken over two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

