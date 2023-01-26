Read full article on original website
NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from top model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays 14-1
The Kansas City Chiefs avoided losing another close game to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship, using a late field goal from Harrison Butker to pick up the win. They will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia has cruised to a pair of blowout wins this postseason, including a 31-7 rout of the 49ers in the NFC title game. The Eagles are 2-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook for Super Bowl 57. Which side and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
2023 Super Bowl uniforms: Eagles, Chiefs unveil jersey selections for Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but the NFL alternates the official "home" team for the championship every year. This season, the designation belongs to the NFC, meaning the Eagles will grace the home locker room for their title clash with the Chiefs. Not only that, but they had the privilege of selecting their uniforms for the big game. On Tuesday, the team unveiled its pick, sharing video of a "Super Bowl LVII" patch being stitched to their midnight green jerseys.
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
The top-seeded teams will play for the championship for the eighth time since 1990 when the NFC's Philadelphia Eagles take on the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Philadelphia (16-3) and Kansas City (16-3) are the first No. 1 seeds to meet in the Super Bowl since 2017, when the Eagles defeated New England. Philadelphia cruised to a 31-7 victory against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, while the Chiefs edged Cincinnati, 23-20, for the AFC title. Kansas City is 5-4 all-time against the Eagles and has won the last three meetings, including a 42-30 triumph at Philadelphia in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Urban Meyer names best coaching jobs in college football, explains difficulty ranking Alabama within top five
Urban Meyer has reached the top of the sport at multiple stops, giving him a unique perspective on the landscape of college football. During an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, Meyer was asked to speak from that perspective and rank the top five jobs in college football. He named, in order: Georgia, Ohio State, a tie between Florida and Florida State, LSU and USC.
Mayo leads South Dakota State over Kansas City 67-66
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Zeke Mayo scored 24 points and made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to rally South Dakota State to a 67-66 victory over Kansas City on Monday night. Mayo had five rebounds for the Jackrabbits (12-11, 7-4 Summit League). William Kyle III scored 20 points...
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Helps on winner
MacKinnon had an assist, one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 24:38 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues. MacKinnon made a pretty pass to Evan Rodrigues for the eventual game-winning goal. At the time, Colorado had a 3-0 lead and was seemingly in control, but St. Louis made it close. It was the third straight game with an assist for MacKinnon and 10th time in the last 11 games he's landed on the scoresheet.
New York City mayor responds after Empire State Building lights up in Eagles colors following NFC Championship
Many households across the five boroughs of New York City -- particularly those who swear their allegiance to the New York Giants -- watched and seethed as the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed 28-7 to win the NFC Championship Game and earn the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. And to make matters worse, one of the great landmarks of the city has gone turncoat in celebration of yet another trip to the Super Bowl for the neighboring city down Interstate 95.
Maryland vs. Indiana odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 31 predictions from proven computer model
The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers will try to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday night. Indiana is coming off one of its most dominant performances of the season, cruising to an 86-70 win over Ohio State on Saturday. Maryland has won three of its last four games, including an 82-63 win against Nebraska over the weekend.
