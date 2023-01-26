Dawgman broke the news that Husky OC Ryan Grubb was in Alabama on Monday to discuss the possibility of taking the same job under Nick Saban. Washington has given Grubb 2 raises already this offseason and it would seem likely they’re unwilling to give him a 3rd as Grubb under UW is already one of the highest paid assistants in the country.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO