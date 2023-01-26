ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Officers Who Fatally Shot Gun-Wielding Driver in Barrio Logan ID’d

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
San Diego Police officers at the scene of the shooting near Chicano Park in Barrio Logan. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified two San Diego Police Department patrolmen who fatally shot a motorist who allegedly pulled a gun and got into a shootout with them last week following a brief pursuit in Barrio Logan.

SDPD Officers Christopher Aguilar and Jacob Meyers opened fire on Christopher Dearman, 37, in the 2000 block of Logan Avenue late Friday evening, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which investigates shootings involving San Diego police.

Dearman was pronounced dead at a hospital later in the night. The lawmen suffered no injuries in the exchange of gunfire.

The events that led to the deadly law enforcement shooting began about 11:30 p.m., when police tried to pull Dearman over for an equipment violation on the red Dodge Ram pickup truck he was driving, sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen said.

After officers contacted him, Dearman suddenly sped off, fleeing for two blocks before pulling to a stop again, according to Steffen. Dearman then allegedly got out, pointed a handgun at police and discharged several rounds in their direction, prompting Aguilar and Meyers to return fire.

One bullet fired by Dearman struck the hood of an SDPD cruiser, Steffen said.

Both Aguilar and Meyers have been with the San Diego Police Department for about two years. As is the case in all officer-involved shootings in the city, the officers will serve desk assignments while their use of lethal force is investigated by various agencies, Steffen noted.

–City News Service

NBC San Diego

Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree

A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Prison for Gaslamp Shooting of Two Women

A man who opened fire in the Gaslamp Quarter last summer and shot two bystanders in the process was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years and six months in state prison. Prosecutors allege that, during an altercation, Johnza Watson, 26, opened fire on another man on June 24 and missed the intended target, but struck two women standing at a crosswalk near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and F Street.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Searching for Suspect After Pursuit in La Mesa

Police were searching Tuesday for a motorist who led police on a short chase in La Mesa. Around 10 p.m. Monday, the La Mesa Police Department attempted to pull over a speeding driver over, but the motorist fled, running several stop signs before crashing into a parked car and a fence near Blue Lake and East Lake drives, police said.
LA MESA, CA
Times of San Diego

19-Year-Old Driver Killed in Tierrasanta Car Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 19-year-old motorist who died last week in a fiery predawn car crash in Tierrasanta. Aiden Arce of San Diego was heading south in the 4300 block of Santo Road about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when his 2013 Mercedes veered off the road for unknown reasons, hit a raised a center median, struck a tree and became engulfed in flames, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man, 22, Arrested After Shooting Spree Across Southeastern San Diego Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

A 22-year-old Lemon Grove man was arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges after a shooting spree in Encanto, Bay Terraces and Spring Valley, police said Saturday. The suspect, identified as Jaime Gonzalez, was booked into San Diego Central Jail at 4:24 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of one felony count of murder, five felony counts of attempted murder, and additional firearms-related charges, according to booking records.
SAN DIEGO, CA
