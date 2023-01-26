Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Here's an Early Look at the Upcoming Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 Collab
Not too long ago, London-based label Corteiz teased a partnership with Nike by projecting its logo onto the brand’s London flagship. The collaboration was confirmed pretty quickly after that, with the duo’s first product, the Nike Air Max 95, now surfacing on social media. Corteiz founder, Clint419, shared...
Hypebae
5 Sneakers Releasing This Week: adidas Campus 80s, Air Jordan 2s and Salomon ACS
Collaborative kicks take a backseat in this week’s sneaker release roundup, with a few of our favorite brands seemingly taking things back to basics. First up, is the 4-part release from Salomon, offering the new ACS+ OG silhouette in a range of vibrant colorways, from “Vanilla” and “Lunar Rock” to “Buttercup” and “Jolly Green.” An updated take on the brand’s successful ACS sneaker, the new-and-improved offering features a sturdy plastic structure atop the shoe’s mesh upper for added durability.
Hypebae
ASICS and P.E. Nation Reunite for GEL-Quantum 180
ASICS and P.E. Nation have once again joined forces for a sneaker release that’s sure to turn heads. The follow-up release from the pair’s collaborative ASICS GEL-1130, the new offering arrives in the form of the ASICS Gel-Quantum 180 VII, in two striking colorways. Continuing to blend the...
Hypebae
Emma Myers Shares Her Thoughts on Wednesday Addams' Love Life for Season 2
Ever since Wednesday got renewed for Season 2 on Netflix, fans can’t help but wonder what direction the show will take. Emma Myers, who plays Enid, has a suggestion, involving Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega)’s love life. Myers was asked if she thinks Enid and Wednesday should have their...
Hypebae
Megan Fox Reveals New Honey Blonde, Shoulder-Length Bob Update
Celebrity hair transformations may not mean much to the ordinary eye, but for beauty enthusiasts they mean the world as most times they set the standard for what hairstyle trends we’ll look to next. This is why Megan Fox‘s shocking update from her signature dark tresses to a honey blonde bob is nothing short of beyond for us all.
Hypebae
FLO Announces They're Headlining Their First-Ever North American Tour
U.S. fans, you’re in luck. FLO has announced they will be touring North America this spring for the very first time. “Cat’s out the bloodclart bag!” they wrote on Instagram. “We’re heading out on our first NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you! Sign up for pre-sale access to our tickets across the states! We can’t wait to see you.”
Hypebae
Take an Early Look at the Forthcoming Stüssy x Nike Air Penny
Nike and Stüssy are set to continue their collaborative streak, with yet another Air Penny 2 sneaker. As with the majority of highly-anticipated drops, leaked images of the forthcoming kicks have made their way onto social media, so we thought it’d be best to take a closer look. Following on from the previously released “Green/Black” and “Black/White” colorways, the new iteration appears to arrive in beige and black with a vivid blue logo.
Hypebae
Normani Stars as a Soul Singer in Season 2 of 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'
If you’re a fan of The Proud Family, then you know it’s common for big musicians to guest-star on the show. For Season 2 of the reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Normani makes an appearance and lends her vocals to a fictional singer named Giselle, who is part of Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and Uncle Bobby (Cedric the Entertainer)’s ’90s band called Boogie on the Beach.
Hypebae
Artist Coyote Park Explores Queer Love and Entanglements in 'I Love You Like Mirrors Do'
On February 2, New York City‘s Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art will host its opening ceremony for artist Coyote Park‘s solo show I Love You Like Mirrors Do. The first installment of the Interventions series, the Leslie-Lohman Museum and Park offer a fresh interpretation of the establishment’s 25,000 inspirational works. Park’s installment features photographs and a new film that explores their ”deep bonds – between loved ones, lands of origin, diasporas, and queer, trans and Indigenous kin,” read the exclusive press release.
Hypebae
Aries and Juicy Couture Team Up for "Rhinestoned Cowboys" Capsule
Aries and Juicy Couture have teamed up for the very first time, and the result is not for the faint-hearted. Dubbed “Rhinestoned Cowboys,” the limited-edition capsule collection merges the signature aesthetic of both brands to create something even more enticing. Merging Juicy’s classic velour fabrics and rhinestones with Aries’ edgy aesthetic and prints, the collection takes cues from OG rhinestone cowboy and American tailor, Nudie Cohn.
Hypebae
Martha Stewart Gives a Lesson in Achieving the Perfect Pouty Lip, Shampoo Bowl Selfie
Over the last few years, we’ve reached the general consensus that Martha Stewart is the queen of Haute Instagram selfies. The pouty lip goddess recently blessed us with a shampoo bowl selfie that has us questioning our angles. Stewart snapped up her experience on Instagram at the Frederic Fekkai...
Hypebae
Creating JT's Experimental Lip is Easier Than You Think
JT, one of two members of the City Girls, was seen playing up her luscious pout at Mugler‘s Fall/Winter 2023 show during Paris Couture Week. The ombre lip was created by makeup artist Sophia Sinot, and is one of the first experiential looks we’ve seen the rapper in, but we’re hoping it isn’t the last.
Hypebae
VANITY TOUR: Anastasia Soare on 25 Years of Being Beauty's "Eyebrow Queen"
When the beauty enthusiast thinks of eyebrows, the brand that instantly comes to mind is Anastasia Beverly Hills or “ABH” if you’re familiar. The woman behind the brand? None of than Romania-born Anastasia Soare. Celebrating 25 years in the makeup game, Soare is the epitome of cultivating...
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez Wakes up "The Block" With Full Fringe '70s Blowout
Jennifer Lopez is known to serve some of the most iconic hairstyles, but her recent reveal of a fringed blowout look raises the invisible stakes even higher. Lopez took to her Instagram in a three-part swipe through showing off her non-fussy fringe bangs that were cut into her expensive brunette locks. For 2023, this is a perfect swing for JLo as she has been in a full glamour/wedding stage promoting her new “Shotgun Wedding” film. The new eyebrow-grazing fringe for the star doesn’t skim on the lengths and delivers everything it needs to give in body and volume, making the entire look a 10/10. However, as this look was for a campaign with the fashion brand Coach, Lopez’s moment very well may be a wig, so please wait to get scissor happy.
Hypebae
Paco Rabanne Pre-Fall 2023 Delivers Romance and Rock 'n' Roll
Paco Rabanne‘s Pre-Fall 2023 collection is a masterclass in creating a harmonious marriage between aesthetics as its latest presentation delivers soft grunge with a heavy touch of glam. The carefully curated range is a mélange patterns and fabrics as leopard mini-skirts are paired with romantic lace shirts accented with...
Comments / 0