'Daisy Jones & The Six' is becoming a limited series—here’s how to watch

These days, if Reese Witherspoon gets her hands on a book she loves, there’s a good chance that eventually it will become a much-hyped, highly anticipated TV series or movie. After Witherspoon named author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book Daisy Jones & The Six as a pick for Reese’s Book Club, it was only a matter of time before the book was adapted for the screen. This week, the series got its first trailer—and an exclusive song.

Daisy Jones & The Six will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 3 , with new episodes coming out weekly every Friday through March 24.

Where can you stream 'Daisy Jones & The Six'?

You can stream Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video . The streaming service, which offers 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range (HDR) and mobile downloads for offline viewing of select content is available in over 200 countries including the U.S. and its territories, Australia, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Singapore, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.

Prime Video is home to thousands of hours of new and classic content that includes Amazon Originals and other exclusives, thousands of classic film and television titles available to rent or buy, as well as premium channel subscriptions, and even live events. This includes popular series like Jack Ryan , The Legend of Vox Machina and more.

What is 'Daisy Jones & The Six' about?

Daisy Jones & The Six is a fictional oral history that chronicles singer-songwriter Daisy Jones, who joins up with rocker Billy Dunne and his band, The Six to become a global music sensation. Riley Keough, who hails from rock royalty herself, as the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, plays the troubled but talented Daisy, and Sam Claflin plays Billy Dunne. The show will also star Camila Morrone, Sebastian Chacon, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, and Nabiyah Be.

Taking inspiration from Stevie Nicks and the rest of Fleetwood Mac, Daisy Jones & The Six is the story of a 1970s rock and roll ensemble fronted by two musicians, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, who each struggle with the temptations of drugs and alcohol on the road. The series will add a new dimension to the story by bringing the book's many songs to life, thanks to Blake Mills, a musician and producer who has worked with everyone from John Legend to Fiona Apple. You can already stream one of the songs, "Regret Me," on Spotify .

How can I sign up For Prime Video?

You will need an Amazon.com account to sign up for Prime Video . Once you have an account set up on the site, you can choose a $14.99/month or $139/year plan for Amazon Prime, which includes not just Prime Video, but access to Amazon Music, photo storage, a vast book library, and free shipping on most Amazon purchases. Amazon also offers a 50% discount on temporary Prime memberships for students and those in need of government assistance.

Amazon Prime Video is currently available on Amazon devices with the Prime Video App, gaming devices including PlayStation and Xbox consoles, select BluRay players, and Android, iOS and Amazon Prime Video for PC mobile devices. Supported set-top boxes and media players include Google Chromecast, Roku, Tivo and Apple TV. Prime Video is also supported on web browsers.

In addition to its original content, Amazon Prime Video is home to thousands of popular film and television titles and well as hundreds of additional subscription-based channels like HBO, Showtime and IMDb TV, which are available to view through the Amazon Prime Video app for an additional subscription fee.

