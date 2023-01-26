The Most Congested Cities in the World

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

The world’s motorists have put the pandemic in the rearview mirror and are on the road again. That is not good news for some of the planet’s urban centers, which are choked with vehicular congestion.

To determine the cities with the worst traffic congestion, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard published by global transportation analytics company INRIX. We ranked the cities on INRIX’s scorecard according to the most hours lost due to traffic congestion per driver in 2022. Data on the last mile average speed, which is how fast a driver is traveling on average during the last mile on any given trip within a particular city, is also for the INRIX scorecard.

All 10 cities on our list had at least 105 lost hours per driver in 2022 as the result of traffic congestion, the equivalent of more than four full days stuck behind the wheel. Out of the 10 cities on the list, only Paris reported a decrease from 2021. (These are America’s worst cities to drive in .)

Of the 10 cities reporting a traffic surge from 2021, four are in the U.S. - Boston, where hours lost in traffic increased by 72%; Miami, with a 59% increase to time lost in traffic; Chicago with a 49% increase; and New York, where drivers spent 15% more time in traffic. Mexico’s Monterrey, Miami, Canada’s Toronto, and Boston made the largest leaps in the ranking from 2021 to 2022. None had been in the top 10 in 2021. (This is the city with the longest commute in every state .)

Compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, six cities reported a decline in lost hours. Bogota, Colombia, reported the biggest decrease at 36%. Monterrey went in the other direction, with a spike of 108% compared to pre-pandemic traffic. It was joined by Miami, whose 30% increase in time lost to traffic compared to pre-pandemic levels has come as the Florida city’s population surges.

London, the most congested city for the second straight year, has been trying to alleviate the traffic crush by implementing congestion pricing. Those driving in central London between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., and from noon to 6 p.m. on the weekend, must prepay a daily Congestion Charge of £15 ($18.57).

Click here to see the most congested cities in the world.

10. Monterrey, Mexico

> Hours lost due to traffic congestion per driver (2022): 116

> Change in hours lost from 2021: 66%

> Change in hours lost from pre-Covid: 108%

> Average speed of the last mile of each trip in city: 19 MPH

> Change in last mile average speed from 2021: -4 MPH

9. Palermo, Italy

> Hours lost due to traffic congestion per driver (2022): 121

> Change in hours lost from 2021: 11%

> Change in hours lost from pre-Covid: -12%

> Average speed of the last mile of each trip in city: 9 MPH

> Change in last mile average speed from 2021: 0 MPH

ALSO READ: The Most and Least Dangerous States To Drive

8. Miami, Florida

> Hours lost due to traffic congestion per driver (2022): 105

> Change in hours lost from 2021: 59%

> Change in hours lost from pre-Covid: 30%

> Average speed of the last mile of each trip in city: 15 MPH

> Change in last mile average speed from 2021: -4 MPH

7. Toronto, Canada

> Hours lost due to traffic congestion per driver (2022): 118

> Change in hours lost from 2021: 59%

> Change in hours lost from pre-Covid: -13%

> Average speed of the last mile of each trip in city: 10 MPH

> Change in last mile average speed from 2021: -4 MPH

6. Bogota, Colombia

> Hours lost due to traffic congestion per driver (2022): 122

> Change in hours lost from 2021: 30%

> Change in hours lost from pre-Covid: -36%

> Average speed of the last mile of each trip in city: 11 MPH

> Change in last mile average speed from 2021: -2 MPH

5. New York City, New York

> Hours lost due to traffic congestion per driver (2022): 117

> Change in hours lost from 2021: 15%

> Change in hours lost from pre-Covid: -16%

> Average speed of the last mile of each trip in city: 11 MPH

> Change in last mile average speed from 2021: -2 MPH

4. Boston, Massachusetts

> Hours lost due to traffic congestion per driver (2022): 134

> Change in hours lost from 2021: 72%

> Change in hours lost from pre-Covid: -10%

> Average speed of the last mile of each trip in city: 11 MPH

> Change in last mile average speed from 2021: -4 MPH

ALSO READ: America’s Worst Cities to Drive In

3. Paris, France

> Hours lost due to traffic congestion per driver (2022): 138

> Change in hours lost from 2021: -1%

> Change in hours lost from pre-Covid: -16%

> Average speed of the last mile of each trip in city: 11 MPH

> Change in last mile average speed from 2021: 0 MPH

2. Chicago, Illinois

> Hours lost due to traffic congestion per driver (2022): 155

> Change in hours lost from 2021: 49%

> Change in hours lost from pre-Covid: 7%

> Average speed of the last mile of each trip in city: 11 MPH

> Change in last mile average speed from 2021: -4 MPH

1. London, United Kingdom

> Hours lost due to traffic congestion per driver (2022): 156

> Change in hours lost from 2021: 5%

> Change in hours lost from pre-Covid: 5%

> Average speed of the last mile of each trip in city: 10 MPH

> Change in last mile average speed from 2021: -1 MPH

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.