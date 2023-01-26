Black History Month 2023: South Florida events keep tradition alive through art, film and music

People gather at the Boynton Beach Centennial Park and Amphitheatre for Blackniq. This year's event is three days, featuring the BlackLuxe Picnic Festival. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Black History Month has been celebrated during February in the United States since 1976, highlighting the struggles and accomplishments of Black Americans — past and present — while emphasizing a theme chosen by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History .

“Black Resistance,” this year’s focus, explores resistance against all forms of historic and ongoing oppression, including lynchings, violent riots and police killings.

An exhibit opening Feb. 2 at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale connects with this year’s theme, showing the evolution of the radical community activist movements of the late 1960s and early ‘70s through images and ephemera.

Curated by Marie Vickles, director of education at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, and William Cordova, an interdisciplinary artist and Guggenheim Museum Fellow, “walls turned sideways are bridges: narratives of necessity” features groups like the Black Panther Party, The Young Lords, Brown Berets and the American Indian Movement and their members who fought for social change.

Attendees can also get a look at original mementos from the era, including pamphlets, books, newspapers, pins, T-shirts, records and posters, along with the documentary photos.

“This exhibition is a fascinating look at the youth radical movements that worked to advance ideologies that then seemed radical but now are mainstream,” said Tameka Hobbs, library regional manager of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center. “The images and ephemera that are included in the gallery capture the vibrancy and hope of that age, and remind us that our democracy is better because of the many voices that push us to include the people at the margins of our society.”

For over two decades, the Spady Museum Cultural Heritage Museum in Delray Beach has been the hub of Black history in Palm Beach County, showcasing the contributions of African-, Caribbean- and Bahamian-Americans year round. Its permanent exhibition, “Strong Communities Emerging: The Development of Coastal Communities,” debuted last year, using photos, oral histories and narratives to tell the stories of the newly freed people who moved to the area.

A new exhibit, “Four Decades of Charm & Grace: Recognizing Local Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.” on display through Feb. 17 at the Spady celebrates 40 years of service by the sorority’s women leaders.

The museum also has planned free events: a Black Youth Awareness Art Festival and an Authors Speak Series on the topic of “The Impact of Race on American Society” with writers who have “cultivated a perspective on black cultural awareness through their research and personal experiences,” said Spady Museum Director Charlene Farrington.

“Every month is an opportunity to educate each other and others on the legacy of Africans and African Americans, but this month is a time when the spotlight shines especially bright on our contributions,” she said. “With deliberate actions being taken to suppress and deny historical facts within our public schools, now is a critical time to increase access to information and other cultural perspectives. We have a responsibility to amplify Black voices, so that everyone can learn from each other. Black History Month is an optimal time to have necessary conversations.”

Throughout South Florida, cities, arts venues, libraries, museums and cultural centers are planning events to educate and entertain throughout the month.

Events

Mandel Public Library Black History Month - Adult programming includes a poster exhibit, pop culture club, hair wrapping and lecture series while children can attend story time, book club and African drumming, among other activities throughout February at the library, 411 Clematis St, West Palm Beach. bit.ly/3wsIhqu .

28 Days of Anti-Racism Campaign - The Lake Worth Interfaith Network is honoring Black History Month through programming and ideas that celebrate the culture of Black Americans. They encourage supporters to visit Black history sites in Lake Worth Beach (meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Lake Worth Beach Post Office, Lake Avenue and J Street), donate to the Lake Worth MLK Scholarship Fund or attend a worship service at a historic Black church — online or in person (11 a.m. Feb. 12 at Grant Chapel AME Church, 1616 Douglas St.). Visit facebook.com/LWINDiversity/ for a full schedule of events.

Black History Month Leadership Forum - The village of Wellington’s inaugural event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Wellington Community Center, 12150 Forest Hill Blvd., will feature over 10 Black leaders from Palm Beach County, representing the fields of medicine, education and business, among others. Attendees can ask questions to build relationships. Free.

Black History Meets Reggae Month - A kick-off event for a monthlong celebration of Black History Month featuring information about the Reggae Icon Awards, Selecta Showdown and Afro-Carib Festival. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at Miramar City Hall Plaza, 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar. Ticket giveaways, refreshments and music. Free.

Lunch with Art - Poetry Edition - Bring your lunch and your creative side for a Black History Month-themed session. 12:15-1:15 p.m. Feb. 2 at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W Atlantic Blvd. Free. Register at bit.ly/3De7ZCY .

“On Purpose: A One Woman Play” By Ebony Payne - The Jacksonville spoken artist will use poems, monologue, song, rhyme and colorful vernacular to tell a coming-of-age story from the perspectives of seven women. 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W Atlantic Blvd. Tickets are $25 at bit.ly/3kKn6O4 .

Soul Fest - Celebrate the contributions and achievements of Black Americans with a a children’s activity area, music and food trucks. 6-10 p.m. Feb. 3 at Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. Free. oaklandparkfl.gov/590/Soul-Fest .

Fireside Chat with Michael Eric Dyson and Luther Campbell - Hosted by Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, topics to be discussed include the impact of hip-hop on Black history and culture, and a landmark freedom of speech Supreme Court case. 5-7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar. Free. RSVP at bit.ly/3YfDvc5 .

Remembering Our Roots - The event traditionally features a live music and dance festival. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 4 at Riverland Park, 950 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Free. 954-828-5320.

“See What I Can Be”! Second Annual Black History Month Kickoff - Rohi’s Readery, the School District of Palm Beach County’s Office of African, African American, Latino, Holocaust, and Gender Studies and The Square will put on a day of live music, vendors, classes for children and workshops for adults. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at The Square, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. Free. Register for each event at bit.ly/3WO1uxU .

Virtual Story Time at the Blanche Ely House Museum - Hear “The Other Side” by Jacqueline Woodson about Black and white girls who manage to become friends during segregation. 11 a.m. Feb. 4. Register at bit.ly/3XTUMqX to receive a Zoom link.

Old Dillard Museum Tour - The museum, which was built in 1907 was the city’s first school for Black students. Named for philanthropist and educator Dr. James Hardy Dillard, it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Join the League of Women Voters for Broward County for a guided tour. 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the museum, 1009 NW Fourth St., Fort Lauderdale. $7. Register by Feb. 3 at bit.ly/3kYWnxm .

“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” - A One Woman Show by Leslie McCurdy will feature music by Bishop Moore & the Straghnettes of the Straghn & Sons Tri-City Funeral Home. 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach. artsgarage.org .

Literati Book Club: “Horse” (virtual) - The League of Women Voters of Broward County will discuss the novel by Geraldine Brooks based on the true story of the record-breaking thoroughbred Lexington, which deals with art and science, love and obsession, and the unfinished reckoning with racism. 11 a.m. Feb. 10. Free. Register at bit.ly/3Ros7sa to receive a link.

The History of African American Teachers in the Civil Rights Movement - Dr. Candace Cunningham, assistant professor of history at Florida Atlantic University, will present her current research for her manuscript on Black teachers who were in the civil rights Movement. 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Downtown Library, 400 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton. Free.

“Civil Rights in the Sunshine State” (virtual) - The Delray Beach Historical Society Heritage Lecture Series will feature a live online presentation from the Florida History Museum’s Senior Curator Michelle Hearn. The presentation discusses the struggle of African Americans for equality in Florida from the end of Reconstruction (1877) through the modern civil rights movement. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Free. Register at bit.ly/3JqnLyJ to receive a link.

Second Annual BlackLuxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq) - Three days of Black History Month celebrations begin Feb. 17 with the Black Leadership Summit “Unleashing Your Inner Potential” at the Boynton Beach Arts and Cultural Center, 125 E. Ocean Ave. The keynote speaker is Yvette Miley, senior vice president, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of NBCUniversal News Group. Proceeds from the Black Leadership Summit will provide scholarships through the BOLD Foundation for students in Palm Beach County. The South Florida BlackLuxe Picnic presented by 1-800-Call Lee is from 2-9 p.m. at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 20405 Amphitheater Circle, Boca Raton, with music, food and luxury picnic festival, bands, DJs, choreographed dance ensembles and a performance by singer-songwriter Keke Wyatt. Attendees may bring personal picnic tables, picnic blankets and picnic-style foods. Part of proceeds from the event benefit the Love, Hope & Healing Foundation . $50 general admission, $100 VIP. “Frenzy,” a day of kayaking, snorkeling and other beach activities, rounds out the weekend from noon-5 p.m. Feb. 19 at Peanut Island in Riviera Beach. Tickets at blackluxepicnic.com . 561-800-7636.

Celebrating African American Architects: A Discussion - Discuss and celebrate Black artist/engineers with photos, video clips and history. 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Downtown Library, 400 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton. Free. Register at bit.ly/3XECEl4 .

Kijiji Moja - The event, which means “one village” in Swahili, has included entertainment, drumming circles, ethnic crafts and tribal storytelling in past years. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 18 at Lincoln Park, 600 NW 19th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Free.

Authors Speak Series 2023 - The Impact of Race on American Society - Dr. Jasmine Cobb, professor of African & African American Studies and of Art, Art History and Visual Studies at Duke University, will discuss her book, “New Growth: The Arts & Texture of Black Hair” at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at at Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach. Free. Register at artsgarage.org/event/authors-speak-dr-jasmine-cobb/ .

Black History Celebration - Hosted by the city of Hollywood’s African American Advisory Council, the event features the screening of the award-winning film “Wade in the Water,” which is produced by filmmaker Cathleen Dean, performances by the Florida Memorial Chorale and Step Team and a history monologue. 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Washington Park Community Center, 5199 Pembroke Road, Hollywood. Free. bit.ly/3XS43QR .

Pioneers Family Reunion Friday Night Fish Fry - Kick off Pioneers Ball Weekend with a Friday night fish fry 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Annie Adderly Gillis Park, 601 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach. Bring lawn chairs and game tables. Free.

Pompano Pioneers Ball - The dinner event will celebrate local pioneers, past and present, and includes a one-hour cocktail reception, a main course and dessert. The honoree program features a band and a dance performance. Cocktail hour is at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W Atlantic Blvd. Tickets are $15 for seniors and $20 general admission at bit.ly/3kL21TF .

Black History Family Picture Day - Stand along MLK Boulevard and Sixth Street holding up photos of friends, family and pioneers in the community while listening to music. 8 a,m. Feb. 25. Free.

Black Heritage Banquet - Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department has planned an evening of food and entertainment 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Feb. 25 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 100 Fairway Drive, Deerfield Beach. Tickets may be purchased for $30 at dfb.city/registration or visit 401A SW Fourth St. African attire is encouraged.

Black History Month Sunday Brunch - Enjoy unlimited mimosas and food along with Black History trivia, arts and some friendly competition for age 21 and up. There will also be live painting by Will Simpson and a DJ. Noon-5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Ali Cultural Arts Center, 353 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach. $25. bit.ly/3HqL7Bo .

5K Run

Sistrunk 5K Run - Lace up those running shoes for a 7 a.m. start on Feb. 25 at Delevoe Park, 2520 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, to support the Chris Smith All-Star Classic and its efforts to end childhood obesity, and the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and Scleroderma Foundation . Run or walk the historic route, which travels down Sistrunk Boulevard in the Dorsey Riverbend Neighborhood close to downtown Fort Lauderdale and Fat Village. Free. sistrunkfestival.org .

Parades and festivals

Roots Cultural Festival Black History Parade & Celebration - The parade steps off at noon Feb. 4 at the Pompey Park Recreation Center, 1101 NW Second St, Delray Beach, and moves south on Northwest 10th Ave to Atlantic Avenue, then east to Southwest Fifth Avenue ending at the Elizabeth “Libby” Jackson Wesley Plaza, 2 SW Fifth Ave. The celebration takes place after the parade at the plaza until 8 p.m. and will feature live music performed by J-Sharp and Mad Dads Choir. Free. 561-862-3072.

Black Youth Awareness Art Festival - The Spady Museum, in partnership with nonprofit CAPE Universal , will open the stage to music, poetry/spoken word and dance performances. Last year, artwork created by youth lined the outdoor venue while young small business owners sold their wares. Delray Beach Police officers handed out ice cream and attendees participated in a giant drum circle. 4-10 p.m. Feb. 17 outside on the grounds of the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Free.

Black Excellence Parade & Festival - For the 15th year, the city of Lauderdale Lakes will start the parade at 9 a.m. Feb. 18 at at Boyd H. Anderson High School, 3050 NW 41st St., and end at Vincent Torres Park, 4331 NW 36th St. for the festival featuring a Black Business Market. Florida Memorial University’s The Roar Marching Band will be featured along with parade grand marshal State Sen. Rosalind Osgood. Free. blackexcellencefest.net .

Fort Lauderdale Sistrunk Parade & Festival - Parade steps off at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at Lincoln Park, 600 NW 19th Ave., and heads east on Sistrunk Boulevard to Northwest Ninth Avenue with ROTC, steppers, drill teams twirling and decorated floats ridden by business owners and politicians. Following the parade, the festival will feature bands, kids’ zone, family activities, food vendors and merchandise on Sistrunk Boulevard from Northwest Ninth to Northwest 13th avenues. Free. sistrunkfestival.org .

Music

21st Annual MLK Old School Music Celebration - SWV, Maxi Priest, Blackstreet with special guest The Old Skool Gang will take the stage from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 3 at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill. Tickets are $65-$130 at showpass.com/mlk23 .

Gospel Shabbat - Performers include Jubilate Vocal Ensemble, Music Director Dr. Nelson Hall and Spiritual Leader Cantor Gastón Bogomolni and the Gospel Band. Apostle Billy Thompson, founder and senior pastor of Jesus People Proclaim International Church, former Miami Heat and NBA player will be the guest speaker. 7 p.m. Feb 3 at Temple Beth El – West Palm Beach, 2815 N. Flagler Drive. Free. RSVP at bit.ly/3JA70Bj . View the livestream at facebook.com/TempleBethEl.WPB.FL .

Drum Sermons: Folktales, Legends, and Myths from the Far Corners of Africa - Performed by the Orisirisi African Folklore Group, hear stories from the African continent and take part in drumming, storytelling, dance and song. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Downtown Library, 400 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton. Free.

Lunch with Art Live Music Edition - Featuring singer LaVie followed by a group discussion. 12:15-1:15 pm. Feb. 16 at Ali Cultural Arts Center, 353 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach. Bring a lunch. Light refreshments are available. Free. Register at bit.ly/3DgNmWK .

Passageways to Liberation: The Black Experience Through Music, Dance, and Visual Arts - Lecturers are Brian Knowles & Bianca Nightengale-Lee who will discuss the historical experience of African Americans through the lens of music, dance and visual art. 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets are available at the Kravis Center Box Office, kravis.org and 561-832-7469.

Live and Local Concert Series - A themed concert featuring local gospel singer Delbert Mohorn and friends will take place from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 17 at Ali Cultural Arts Center, 353 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach. Free. Register at bit.ly/3XJr0Wo .

Jazz Reflections Concert Featuring Nicole Yarling - Presented by the Gold Coast Jazz Society, Jazz Reflections: The African-American Women of Jazz, will celebrate Black History Month with jazz vocalist and violinist Nicole Yarling. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W Atlantic Blvd. Free. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3kxacmw .

“Bone Hill: The Concert” - Martha Redbone tells the story of the lives of her family in songs from traditional Cherokee chants and lullabies, to bluegrass, rhythm and blues, country, gospel, jazz and rock ‘n roll. 8 p.m. Feb. 25 and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets are available at the Kravis Center Box Office, kravis.org and 561-832-7469.

Films

“TReal Toonz” - Jason Fleurant , known as JaFLEU, will show his 45-minute, award-winning animated film collection at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at Movies of Lake Worth, 7380 Lake Worth Road. The Palm Beach Lakes Community High School graduate focuses on sharing Black stories from a Haitian-American perspective. Tickets are $7 for students, $10 adults at bit.ly/3HvaTpn (includes screening and artist Q&A).

17th Annual African-American Film Festival - Janet Jackson makes her film debut in John Singleton’s “Poetic Justice” (1993) alongside the late rapper Tupac Shakur. A discussion is moderated by Terri Francis with panelists Eduardo Culmer, Jr., Breion Moses and Dwayne Taylor. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets are available at the Kravis Center Box Office, kravis.org and 561-832-7469.

Screening of “13th” - Christ Church United Methodist Anti-Racism Task Force, in conjunction with the L.A. Lee YMCA/ Mizell Community Center, will show the award-winning documentary “13th” with discussion afterward. The film explores mass incarceration and the presence of racial criminalization from the end of slavery to the present. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Victory Black Box Theatre, L.A. Lee YMCA - Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Free admission, popcorn and soda.

Dinner and a Movie in Honor of Black History Month: “Just Mercy” - A Harvard graduate travels to Alabama to defend a man wrongly accused of murder. 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Parkland Library, 6620 University Drive. Parkland Library Card required to register.

Montage (virtual film series) - “A Date with History” by Gasper Gonzales - Available from the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, see the film that tells the story of the arrest of a Black woman and a white man at a Miami motel in 1955, providing a glimpse into the era’s complex social history. 7 p.m. Feb. 23. Register at bit.ly/3XEhFPk to receive the Zoom link.

Art

Opening reception - “walls turned sideways are bridges: narratives of necessity” - The exhibit, which is on display Feb. 2 through May 27, explores the activist movements of the 1960s and ‘70s through documentary photos and ephemera. Meet and greet with exhibit curators Marie Vickles, director of education at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, and William Cordova, an interdisciplinary artist and Guggenheim Museum Fellow, from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 2 at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale. Refreshments will be served. Free. A series of free public programs to accompany the exhibit will be announced. Contact Tameka Hobbs at 954-357-6149 or thobbs@broward.org .

“Reflections of Society” - The fine art exhibit features works for show and sale from Dillard Center for the Arts’ Advanced Placement students and instructors. Presented by History Fort Lauderdale Feb. 5-28 at New River Inn Museum of History building on History Fort Lauderdale’s campus, 231 SW Second Ave. A meet-and-greet with the artists is 2-3 p.m. Feb. 5. History Fort Lauderdale is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children age 6 and under. Tickets at bit.ly/3XVpMXt .

Lunch with Art Visual Arts Edition - Every Wednesday in February will focus on the contributions of Black artists in celebration of Black History Month. 12:15-1:15 p.m. Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at Bailey Contemporary Arts, 41 NE First St., Pompano Beach. Free for first-come, first-served attendees or $5 to guarantee a spot at bit.ly/3Deevd0 .

Whitfield Lovell: “Passages” - The first stop on the national tour of Lovell’s work focuses on lost African American history, featuring multi-sensory installations and encompassing the entire first-floor galleries. Feb. 15-May 21 at the the Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission is free for members, $16 adults, $12 age 65 and up; $10 groups; and free for students under 18 and children under 15. bocamuseum.org .

“Four Decades of Charm & Grace: Recognizing Local Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.” - The sorority’s women are celebrating 40 years of service with an exhibition at the Spady Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave., in Delray Beach through Feb. 17. According to museum officials, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., founded on Jan. 15, 1906, at Howard University in Washington, D.C., is the first of four sororities designed to meet the civic, philanthropic and cultural needs of Black coeds. The exhibition will feature the history of the national organization and the members of the local chapter and highlight their community service work in Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. The museum is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed Sundays, Mondays and holidays. Free. $20 guided tours. spadymarketplace.org . A closing celebration will take place at Benvento Restaurant in Boynton Beach. Visit facebook.com/XiPiOmegaAKA for information.

Educational extra

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture recently launched its digital initiative, the Searchable Museum, which includes a multimedia presentation of historical narratives, collections and educational resources. Explore the museum’s array of content at searchablemuseum.com .

To add a Black History Month event, email kabarnett@sunsentinel.com .