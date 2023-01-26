Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Survey Finds Wisconsin Businesses Looking for Lower Tax Rates
(Bob Hague, WRN) A survey of Wisconsin businesses finds many looking for lower tax rates. Scott Manley with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce says that’s especially true as firms grapple with inflation. “What we're seeing from our members is a recognition that it's a whole lot more expensive to run a business today than it was a even a year ago.”
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Union Membership Continues to Decline
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin’s union membership continued to decline last year despite increased unionization efforts in the service industry and while polling shows labor unions have become more popular than they’ve been in more than a half-century. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Publi Radio,...
cwbradio.com
State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Proposing More Funding for Mental Health Purposes in the State
(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) The state of mental health in Wisconsin is a "quiet, burgeoning crisis," and that includes unmet mental health needs in schools, Gov. Tony Evers said during his State of the State address this week. He dubbed 2023 "the year of mental health" and laid...
cwbradio.com
DNR Reports Five Snowmobiling Fatalities this Month
(Bob Hague, WRN) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The five fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 42 to 68 years old.
Comments / 0