ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Fan

40 Ultimate Idaho Experiences to Have Before You’re 40

These days, that Idaho life is the apple of many an American's eye. It seems once people realize we're not the state of Iowa, they become smitten with our rural-meets-metropolitan lifestyle. And why wouldn't they? From the Gem State's great outdoors, to its one-of-a-kind Boise attractions, Idahoans are never at...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

The 3 Best Places to Get Croissants in the Boise Area

Here's where to get the best, most delicious croissants in the Boise area. Also, happy National Croissant Day! To celebrate, we wanted to share with you the best bakeries and shops for croissants. While most of us love light, freshly baked croissants, we have some really incredible bakeries in Boise...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Kansas Lost Dog Found In Idaho Thanks To Caldwell Group

It's every person who loves a pet's worse fear. What happens when you lose your dog, cat, or another favorite animal? Animal care workers and veterinarians always tell us that our pets should be micro chipped. They say that if someone loses their four-legged furry family member, a microchip search can reunite lost pets with their families.
CALDWELL, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Senator Brian Lenny: “Why Everyone Needs an AR-15″

A Conservative Republican senator from Nampa is getting a lot of attention from the state's major media outlets. However, it's not for any proposed legislation or statement concerning how the state is being governed. This senator is getting criticized for something he didn't work on in Boise, but something he wrote on his own time.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Nampa Police Seek Plumber Taking Advantage of Senior Citizens

The Treasure Valley is growing--that's no secret. With growth comes all sorts of new elements to any community--crime is often one of them. While we still live in a relatively safe place, crimes like the ones we're sharing with you today are totally unacceptable and the Nampa Police Department hopes that you can point them in the right direction to bring this to an end.
NAMPA, ID
105.5 The Fan

Top 10 Rated Companies to Work for In the Boise Area

Today is National "Have Fun at Work Day" National Today says, "National Fun at Work Day falls on the last Friday of January! Whether you work for a small office or a large organization, injecting fun into the workplace is a great way to bond with coworkers, boost team morale, gain inspiration, and even increase productivity. National Fun at Work Day was created to foster happiness and humor in the office and bring employees together. "
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
NAMPA, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Humane Society Offering Valentine’s Photo Shoot For Pets

We know that folks in the Treasure Valley absolutely adore their pets--but Valentine's Day is not, and never really has been, an overwhelmingly "pet-centered" holiday. In fact, you have to wonder if pets get jealous on Valentine's Day--watching you or your significant other receive all of these gifts and attention and in many instances, the pet was in the house first!
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog

Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise

It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Conservative BSU Professor Heckled At Eagle High School Speech

A Conservative Boise State professor is once again making waves over a recent speech that he gave at a local high school. Doctor Scott Yenor appeared at Eagle High School as part of a Turning Point USA event called Turning Point Eagle. You may recall that Doctor Yenor was threatened with physical violence and fired for his political beliefs.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy