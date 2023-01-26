ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.5 The Fan

40 Ultimate Idaho Experiences to Have Before You’re 40

These days, that Idaho life is the apple of many an American's eye. It seems once people realize we're not the state of Iowa, they become smitten with our rural-meets-metropolitan lifestyle. And why wouldn't they? From the Gem State's great outdoors, to its one-of-a-kind Boise attractions, Idahoans are never at...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

People In Idaho Don’t Love The Outdoors Anymore and Its A Problem

The fantastic landscape of Idaho allows for so many different activities from rafting the Middle Fork of the Salmon River to hiking Redfish Lake Canyon and exploring the craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve. But, there seems to be a disconnect from all that Idaho offers outdoors. Are...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Men & Women Confess What They Want For Valentine’s Day

Ah yes, Valentine's Day - a day where millions of people profess their love to their crush, their lover, their sidepiece, and yes, even their spouses. Every year, people try their best to create the perfect memory, give the perfect gift, or show their love in one way or another. But what do people really want for Valentine's Day?
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Luxury Homes with Helipads! (In Idaho and 3 Neighboring States)

Homes with helipads — do they exist in Idaho? They sure do! In fact, there’s a home with a helipad for sale in Idaho right now. Since there was only one for sale in Idaho, we went to our friendly neighbors in Oregon, Nevada, and Montana to find some other homes that have helipads. Interestingly enough, each of those states have 1-2 homes on the market with helipads, too.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

One of the Best Coffee Shops in America is Right Here in Boise

Coffee shops in Boise? There's probably an immeasurable amount of them, as there are loads of options all throughout Boise and the surrounding areas — which I think most people would say is a great thing! Having a lot of coffee shops allows for quality, variety, and for each of us to have our own "favorites."
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Senator Brian Lenny: “Why Everyone Needs an AR-15″

A Conservative Republican senator from Nampa is getting a lot of attention from the state's major media outlets. However, it's not for any proposed legislation or statement concerning how the state is being governed. This senator is getting criticized for something he didn't work on in Boise, but something he wrote on his own time.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Big Changes and Big Money Coming to Idaho Education

Idaho's education and public schools have been a hot topic for a while now and many Idahoans tout it as a top priority for this year. Idaho's New Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield recently presented the education budget request to the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee and is hopeful that some major money is put into bettering quite a lot. She said her plan follows pretty closely with what the Governer has said he want to see happen with the education system in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog

Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

What Income is Considered Middle Class in Idaho?

As cost of living goes up, so does the bracket for middle class income, or as others call it just middle-income. So where does that put Idaho? Are you making enough to be considered 'middle class' in the gem state? and how does it compare to the rest of the country? Let's get into it..
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Nampa Police Seek Plumber Taking Advantage of Senior Citizens

The Treasure Valley is growing--that's no secret. With growth comes all sorts of new elements to any community--crime is often one of them. While we still live in a relatively safe place, crimes like the ones we're sharing with you today are totally unacceptable and the Nampa Police Department hopes that you can point them in the right direction to bring this to an end.
NAMPA, ID
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

