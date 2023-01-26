(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A 20 year old Wausau man has been ordered to serve jail time and pay restitution in connection with a high-speed chase in the Chippewa Falls area. Chad Myszka will serve nine months in jail with Huber privileges and has been ordered to pay over 100 thousand dollars in fines and restitution, with his fifteen thousand dollar bail to be used as a down payment for that.

