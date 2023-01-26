Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Tomah Woman Receives Oakdale Electric Cooperative's Selfless Service Awards
The official definition of the word Volunteer is a person who freely offers to take part in an enterprise or undertake a task. Oakdale Electric Cooperative’s Selfless Service Award was implemented to recognize those volunteers who go the extra mile. With a name that’s widely recognized in the Tomah community, and considered the “volunteer queen,” Deb Reid was awarded with the latest Selfless Service Award.
cwbradio.com
Mid-State Technical College Announces Fall 2022 Dean's List
Mid-State Technical College has announced its Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester. This recognition is reserved for Mid-State students who have enrolled in six or more credits and have earned a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 during the semester. Some local students include:. Arpin:. Brandi Berg,...
cwbradio.com
Tomah Middle School Investigated Potential Threat
On January 27th, Tomah Middle School Administration was made aware of a concerning picture and caption posted on social media. The facts of the situation regarding the picture and the alleged threat of its caption were investigated by Tomah Police Department and Tomah Middle School administration. It was determined there was no credible threat of harm to students or staff.
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Man Enters Plea for 7th Operating with a PAC
A Black River Falls man arrested for his 8th OWI entered a plea in Monroe County Court. According to court records, back in February of 2021, a State Patrol Trooper pulled over Kevin Conant on Artic Road at high EW for an illegal muffler and deviating from his lane of traffic. Conant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.
cwbradio.com
Shilts Wins Gold At Winter X Games
Neillsville’s own Daina Shilts has won gold again in Aspen, Colorado at the Winter X Games. She defended her gold medal in Special Olympics Unified Snowboarding Slalom on Friday. Shilts again teamed up with Mos Roisland this year. Daina also won gold in that event in 2020 along with...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Sentenced to Jail Time for High Speed Chase in Chippewa Falls
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A 20 year old Wausau man has been ordered to serve jail time and pay restitution in connection with a high-speed chase in the Chippewa Falls area. Chad Myszka will serve nine months in jail with Huber privileges and has been ordered to pay over 100 thousand dollars in fines and restitution, with his fifteen thousand dollar bail to be used as a down payment for that.
cwbradio.com
Individual Arrested After Search Warrant in Wood County Enters Plea in Wood County Court
One of two people arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County entered a plea in Wood County Court on Friday. On April 20th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant on CTH Z in the Town of Saratoga, in Wood County. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside the residence.
